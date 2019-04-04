Lori Loughlin And Felicity Huffman Likely To Get Jail Time For College Admission Scandal, ‘Deadline’ Reports

Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman will both likely spend time behind bars for their participation in a scheme to buy their children’s way into college, a new report claims.

A source told the Hollywood industry website Deadline that the actresses, who have become the public face of the nationwide scandal, are going to be sent to jail if found guilty. The report noted that prosecutors are determined to see the two spend at least some time behind bars, thought it was not clear exactly how much.

“However, rumblings among law enforcement indicate that the actors are more than likely looking at a penalty of somewhere around six months to just under two years,” the Deadline report noted “The actual time sentenced and potential probation and fines could, in no small part, depend on how much the duo cooperate with the on-going probe, I’m told.”

Dozens of people were already arrested in connection with the scheme, in which federal prosecutors said William Singer worked with a fake organization called Key Worldwide Foundation to create phony credentials and SAT scores to help children of the wealthy gain admittance into top-tier colleges and universities.

Huffman and Loughlin were among a dozen people who appeared in a federal court in Boston on Wednesday as part of the alleged scam, CNN reported. The defendants in the case are charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud for their alleged participation in the scheme.

The preliminary hearing had the defendants acknowledge their rights and the charges against them, and were then released after agreeing to certain conditions. Loughlin and Huffman are reportedly working on plea deals that could have them cooperate with prosecutors. TMZ had also reported that the pair are likely facing jail time, even with their cooperation.

Lori Loughlin & Felicity Huffman Won't Get Plea Deal without Prison Time https://t.co/V95Ay1BXtg — Livid ????????‍♀️ (@Livid2point0) April 4, 2019

Loughlin is accused of helping her daughters gain admittance into the University of Southern California by creating a fake resume of activities for the girls, claiming they participated on high school crew teams and even creating fake photos to make it look as if they had. Neither actually participated in crew, prosecutors said.

The 200-page indictment against Lori Loughlin claims that she and designer husband Mossimo Giannulli spent $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters into USC. Huffman reportedly spent $15,000 to participate and made another undisclosed payment to fix her daughter’s answers on test scores.

Both Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin could face a maximum of five years behind bars if found guilty of the federal fraud charges they face.