Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Sam Asghari Speaks Out After She Checks Into Treatment Facility

Britney's boyfriend shared a very sweet message for the star after it was revealed that she's taking some time out.

Britney Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari is speaking out after the pop superstar reportedly checked into a treatment facility this week. After the news broke that Spears is spending some time away to take care of herself, Sam took to Instagram to share an inspirational message about his girlfriend of more than two years in which he praised her for taking her health and well-being seriously.

Sam posted a message to his social media account on April 3 in which he claimed he was “inspired” by Britney’s strength.

“It isn’t weakness. It’s a sign of absolute strength, people should only be inspired by this, at least I am,” he wrote on Instagram, also re-posting a message from Britney’s official account which read, “Fall in love with taking care of yourself, mind, body, spirit”. He then added the hashtag #Stronger, which just so happens to be the name of one of the singer’s biggest hits.

Asghari shared the message mere hours after The Inquisitr reported the news that his girlfriend currently receiving treatment after struggling with her father Jamie Spears’ ailing health.

According to an E! News source, Asghari is sticking by the star’s side after she checked into what the outlet described as a “mental health treatment facility.”

“Sam has stuck by her side throughout all of her recent struggles and knows that this is just a phase in Britney’s life that they will have to adjust to right now,” claimed an insider of how the couple’s relationship is still going strong after they first met on the set of one of her music videos back in 2016.

They then added that the model also allegedly played a part in Britney getting the help she needs, as the source told the outlet that he’s been “very helpful in making sure Britney did whatever she needed to feel better.”

According to People, Britney checked herself into an “all-encompassing wellness treatment” this week, though the site denied that anything “dramatic” was going on with the “Make Me” singer and claimed that she just needed a little time out amidst a very stressful time for herself and her family.

“Her dad being sick has taken a toll on her,” a source revealed to the outlet, referring to emergency medical treatment Jamie had to receive following complications with his colon. “He nearly died and actually had another surgery a few weeks ago. He’s not doing well,” they added.

“They’re so close and it has been a lot. There is nothing dramatic going on with her — she just realized she needs to make sure to take time to care for herself,” the site’s Britney insider continued.

But, as The Inquisitr also reported this week, Sam isn’t the only one showing his support for the pop superstar after the news broke.

Spears’ younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears also spread the love by sharing the most adorable throwback childhood photo of the twosome together while telling fans that Britney actually got on the school bus with her to come home after her first day of school.

Frank Micelotta / Getty Images

The actress and singer also referred to her big sister as being her “Woman Crush Wednesday.”

Spears has been spending some time out of the spotlight over the past few months after postponing her planned “Domination” residency in Las Vegas to focus spending time with her family and caring for her father amid his health issues.

She announced her hiatus on social media in early January, but returned to Instagram on April 3 after it was revealed that she was seeking treatment to tell fans about the importance of getting what she described as “a little me time.”