Jennifer Lopez Admits She Was ‘Very Weary’ To Make A-Rod Her Fourth Husband

JLo was engaged four times before A-Rod popped the question last month.

Jennifer Lopez is opening up about her engagement to fiancé Alex Rodriguez and revealing that she was initially “very weary” about getting engaged again after previously being proposed to four times before. In a new SiriusXM radio interview, JLo – who got engaged to the former baseball star last month – admitted that it took her around a year to know that she was open to the possibility of heading down the aisle once again.

The star poked a little fun at herself and her past dating history in the interview after she was asked by the hosts when she knew that A-Rod was the one for her.

“[You mean] to get married again?” the Second Act actress then joked, per Us Weekly, revealing that it actually took her a while to know that she wanted to marry the father of two and make him her fourth husband.

“I was very weary after everything I’ve been through,” Jennifer continued, seemingly referring to her three past marriages and her broken engagement to former fiancé Ben Affleck. “I don’t know. Probably about a year in, you know, I was just sussing it out until then.”

“I don’t know, ‘maybe yes, maybe no. I love him, I like him,'” JLo then continued of the several months she took to determine if she was serious about the athlete. “Everything just seemed too perfect too soon.”

But despite her initial reservations about tying the knot for the fourth time, Lopez then added that although she didn’t know Rodriguez was planning to propose to her last month, she knew she was ready to be married again when he got down on one knee on the beach during a vacation to the Bahamas.

“It made me a little like ‘hey wait, what’s happening here? Let me just wait a second,'” the mom of twins shared, before adding, “and so when [the proposal] happened I think it was the right time. We both knew.”

Jennifer was first married to Ojani Noa back in 1997, but they divorced a year later in 1998. She then headed down the aisle with dancer Cris Judd in 2001, though they split in 2002. That same year, she became engaged to Ben Affleck, but they called off their engagement in 2003.

Lopez then married Latin singer Marc Anthony in 2004 and the couple were married for a decade before divorcing in 2014. The former couple welcomed twins during their 10 year marriage, 11-year-old Max and Emme.

Alex has also been married before. The star was married to Cynthia Scurtis, the mother of his daughters – 14-year-old Natasha and 10-year-old Ella – between 2002 and 2008.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

However, it seems like the fourth time will be the charm for the superstar singer and actress.

Jennifer and Alex are often spotted gushing over one another on social media, with The Inquisitr reporting that A-Rod most recently posted a loved-up message for his love to his Instagram account before she headed to New York to start filming for her new movie, Hustlers.

“Love you baby and continue to shine, fly high and inspire all of us,” A-Rod told Lopez.