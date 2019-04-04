‘B&B’ Recap For Wednesday, April 3: Brooke Warns Liam

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, April 3 features Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) who warned Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) about Taylor. She told him that Taylor (Hunter Tylo) believed that Hope (Annika Noelle) and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) should raise Douglas together. Liam wasn’t too perturbed about Taylor’s thoughts since he and Hope were married. He also reminded Brooke that Taylor was currently in Europe with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and the girls. Brooke encouraged Liam to focus on his wife and her needs, per She Knows Soaps.

Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) talked to Hope about having another baby. Hope didn’t answer Zoe on this particular issue. Zoe felt that Hope was meant to be a mother and reminded the blonde about how happy she had been during her pregnancy.

Hope went home to the cabin on the Logan estate. She interrupted Brooke and Liam’s discussion. Brooke left husband and wife alone. Hope told Liam about Zoe’s baby remarks. She said that she was done having babies. Liam wasn’t ready to give up on his dream of having children. He shared his vision for their family and was convinced that there was another baby in their future. He told Hope that Beth would always be their first born, but there was another child out there whom they would love as much as Beth.

Brooke tells Liam about Taylor’s “mad” idea today on #BoldandBeautiful. pic.twitter.com/3ZMwdHfpcD — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 3, 2019

Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) were at Forrester Creations. Wyatt wanted to see the contract that they were offering Sally. Eric Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) welcomed the redhead back into the fold while Wyatt said that he would be staying at his father’s company. Sally said that she would miss working with Wyatt. Quinn (Rena Sofer) made a snide comment about people spending too much time together.

Later, Quinn and her son were alone. She talked about Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden), and her mother Shauna (Denise Richards). She regretted that she lost touch with her best friend. They talked about Flo’s paternity. Quinn suggested that Wyatt could help Flo find out who her dad is.

Zoe spoke to Flo at the bar. She still felt that Flo should leave L.A. She also warned Flo that Wyatt was off limits since he and Sally were in a long-term relationship.

Wyatt arrived at the bar after Zoe left. He wanted to know how Flo knew Zoe. Flo didn’t answer Wyatt. Soon, they talked about Flo’s father. Wyatt offered to help her find her dad.

Quinn and Sally clearly disagree on Wyatt's big-picture intentions for Sally. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/RRnu4lf41o #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/l4ytc9q1x7 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 3, 2019

At Forrester Creations, Sally joined Quinn in her office. Quinn was rude to Sally and told her that she doubted that they would work together. Sally pointed out that some women may want to dress up their yoga pants with jewelry. She clarified that she also wanted Quinn’s support as far as Wyatt was concerned. Quinn said that Wyatt was a free spirit who had plenty of wonderful women in his past. Sally clapped back and said that Wyatt did not want to be a free spirit. She said that he wanted to be her boyfriend.

