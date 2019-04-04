John Stamos Gets Nostalgic About His Favorite Job Ever—And It’s Not ‘Full House’

Fans have loved him as Uncle Jesse for 30 years, but the actor has a soft spot for Dr. Tony Gates.

John Stamos has a prolific acting resume that includes everything from his teen idol days as Blackie Parrish on General Hospital to his recent role as Dr. Nicky on the Netflix psychological thriller, You. But his favorite role of all time lies somewhere in between.

The actor, who became a household name after playing Uncle Jesse Katsopolis on the 1980s sitcom Full House, recently reflected on the 10-year anniversary of the end of ER, which he revealed was his favorite TV job of all time. Stamos played paramedic-turned intern Dr. Tony Gates from 2005 to 2009 on the NBC medical drama, debuting his role in the 12th season of the long-running series.

In a series of nostalgic Twitter posts, Stamos recalled his stint on ER, which ended its 15-season run on April 2, 2009. In one post, Stamos described the NBC medical drama as his favorite job ever on his long list of acting credits.

“10 years since ER went off the air? Wow. My favorite job ever. I loved being on ER and grateful to get to work with so many brilliant people.”

The actor also posted a series of photos from his ER days which shows him posing with various co-stars from his many seasons on the show. In addition to John Stamos, ER boasted a large ensemble cast that included Maura Tierney, Mekhi Phifer, Goran Visnjic, Linda Cardellini, Scott Grimes and more.

Some of my favorite moments with some of my favorite people. E.R. – pic.twitter.com/BFrczmBc8v — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) April 3, 2019

More E.R. favorites. Miss that show. pic.twitter.com/Ysky9TH6uL — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) April 3, 2019

In a Paley Center interview during his ER heyday, John Stamos revealed that his first audition for the series was disastrous. Stamos told the panel that early on, just after he finished working on Full House, he auditioned for ER. Stamos joked that he was so nervous that he “threw up,” “bled,” and peed his pants during the run-through. While he was later given another chance, it took years before John Stamos was finally cast on the Emmy-winning drama series due to timing issues.

While fans will forever know and love him as San Francisco resident Uncle Jesse on Full House and the Netflix spinoff Fuller House, which he executive produces, John Stamos has a definite soft spot for his days on the Chicago-set ER. In 2017, The Chicago Tribune noted that Stamos reunited with some of his ER co-stars and showed off an iconic piece of memorabilia he snatched from the set of the series after it wrapped 10 years ago.

In a photo posted to Instagram, Stamos showed off the ultimate souvenir as he and his co-stars posed behind a see-through County General Hospital door. The fictional Chicago hospital was the setting for ER from 1994 to 2009.