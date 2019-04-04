Celine Dion Announces A New World Tour And Studio Album

Celine Dion has announced that she will be embarking on a new world tour to support a new studio album she’s also just revealed.

Her world tour, titled, “Courage” will support the album of the same name. ITV has reported that it is due out in November. The North American leg already announced is set to start in September and will go on until March next year.

The poster for the shows appears to be a stunning photo of Dion on stage.

The Inquisitr recently reported an interview Celine did with Good Morning America‘s Deborah Roberts that aired Tuesday about how she’s doing lately.

Recent articles in the press have focused on the weight loss that has had people concerned, but she has shut that down by telling everyone she’s in good health and that she has a new passion.

“It’s true that I’m a little thinner. Everything’s fine. Nothing’s wrong. I have discovered a new passion: dancing,” she said.

Recently, Celine took to Twitter to announce she was the spokeswoman for L’oreal Paris.

Celine has an 18-year-old son, René-Charles, and 8-year-old twins, Nelson and Eddy.

She first gained recognition internationally by winning both the 1982 Yamaha World Popular Song Festival and the 1988 Eurovision Song Contest, where she represented Switzerland. Since then, Dion’s career has gone from strength to strength.

In 1993, Dion’s album The Colour of My Love topped the Canadian charts and sold over 20 million records worldwide. In 1996, her Falling Into You album became her best-selling album by shifting over 32 million around the globe. A year later, she released Let’s Talk About Love, which sold another 31 million copies. They both topped the Canadian, American and U.K. charts. All three of these albums have made the list of best-selling albums.

Celine has had numerous singles top the chart — “The Power of Love,” “Think Twice,” “Because You Loved Me,” “My Heart Will Go On,” and “I’m Your Angel” to name a few. Her latest single “Ashes,” released last year, was for the soundtrack of film Deadpool 2.

Dion is the queen of Las Vegas and is known for her residencies there. Next month, she will carry on her latest residency on May 14. She is set to play another 16 shows that run through until June 8. The show titled simply “Celine” started back in 2011 and is still going strong.

She recently filmed a Carpool Karaoke episode with James Corden for his Late Late Show. Broadcasting Cable revealed that the episode with her will air May 20.