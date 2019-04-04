Elizabeth Holmes Won’t Say If She’s Seen The HBO Documentary

Elizabeth Holmes was the celebrated founder of the Silicon Valley startup Theranos, a company that claimed to have developed a machine that could test a single drop of blood for all sorts of diseases. Holmes dropped out of Stanford to found the company in 2003, when she was in her early 20s.

After years in business, billions of dollars raised in venture capital, and investments and endorsements from a long list of luminaries from business and politics that included Rupert Murdoch, Henry Kissinger and George Shultz, the company was revealed, almost certainly, as a scam.

As told in the bestselling book Bad Blood, the podcast The Dropout and the HBO documentary The Inventor, Holmes’ business was based on an elaborate fraud, and the technology behind the company had never worked as it was intended to. In addition, the company had draconian security measures and often operated with an atmosphere of fear.

Holmes, having already settled SEC charges for $500,000, was indicted last year on federal wire fraud and conspiracy charges, and faces up to 20 years in prison. Also indicted was the company’s former president and COO Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, who was reputedly Holmes’ longtime romantic partner. Holmes formally resigned as CEO of Theranos at the time of the indictments, CNN reported last year.

So what’s Holmes up to these days? Reports last week, per The Inquisitr, stated that she is newly engaged, to hotel heir William “Billy” Evans.

This week, Inside Edition spotted Holmes in the neighborhood in San Francisco where she’s living with Evans. The show’s correspondent, Lisa Guerrero, asked Holmes whether she had seen the HBO documentary, but the former CEO did not answer. In fact, Holmes ignored all of the questions from Guerrero, including about whether she should apologize to Theranos investors.

This video of an Inside Edition reporter trying to talk to Elizabeth Holmes is joyfully cringeworthy. Burning Man! Fraud! https://t.co/qUjz1GwZOG — Kate Aurthur (@KateAurthur) April 2, 2019

Holmes was almost certainly following advice from council, as lawyers tend to advise clients involved with high-profile cases who are facing criminal charges to not answer questions from members of the media. Guerrero did report that someone in the park had overheard Holmes speaking, and that she indeed spoke with a deep voice, which some over the years have alleged was affected, per Womens Health Magazine.

In pictures published by the show’s website, Holmes is not wearing the black turtleneck she usually sported during Theranos’ run, a look she took from her idol Steve Jobs. Rather, she’s wearing a white shirt, yoga pants, a black hat, and sunglasses.