Britney Spears Is Little Sister Jamie Lynn’s ‘Woman Crush Wednesday’ Amid Mental Health Struggles

Britney Spears is getting tons of support from family, friends, and fans after news broke that the pop star checked into a mental health facility amid her father’s declining health, and earlier today, one of her biggest supporters showed some love in a very public way.

As Us Weekly noted, Jamie Lynn Spears took to her Instagram account on Wednesday, April 3, to share a sweet photo of her and her big sister from their younger years, also revealing that Britney was her “woman crush Wednesday.”

The throwback snap was from Jamie Lynn’s first day of school back in the ’90s, and captured the 28-year-old getting off the bus with her older sister right behind her sporting a goofy face for the camera. The photo was also accompanied by a heartfelt message from the younger Spears sister, who said that Britney is “the fn best.”

The sweet gesture certainly did not go unnoticed by fans, who, at the time of this writing, have awarded the post more than 70,000 likes after just four hours of going live on Instagram. Hundreds of Jamie Lynn’s 1.5 million followers also took to the comments section to express their adoration for the blast from the past snap, as well as offer their well wishes to the Nickelodeon alum’s older sister.

“This is the cutest,” one fan wrote, while another said they were “sending a lot of love for Britney!”

“Jamie Lynn for the win for being such an amazing supportive sister,” a third follower wrote.

The post comes amid news that Britney checked herself into a mental health facility last week amid her father Jamie’s declining health, where sources told TMZ she will stay in for 30 days.

Late last year, Jamie’s colon spontaneously ruptured. He has undergone two major surgeries since in an attempt to correct issues with his intestines and colon, though he has been suffering complications. In January, Spears announced via her Instagram that her father’s health issues led to the decision to put her Vegas residency Domination on hold, and now it seems that it has taken a toll on the singer’s mental health as well.

“Britney was distraught when her dad first got sick,” an insider explained to Us Weekly. “Then there was a period of time where she was handling it better and feeling more positive because Jamie seemed to be improving, but then his condition worsened and she couldn’t emotionally handle the thought of potentially losing him. It was her breaking point.”