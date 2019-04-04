‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 5: Showrunner Discusses Daniel Salazar’s Return

'He's a changed man,' 'Fear the Walking Dead' showrunner reveals.

When Daniel Salazar (Ruben Blades) when missing in the Season 3 finale of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead, fans always suspected the character would return. With confirmation in the Season 5 premiere trailer, fans are wondering at how Daniel will have changed since his last appearance. Now, Fear‘s showrunner teases fans with how Daniel’s story will unfold when the series returns in June.

Daniel Salazar went missing during the dam explosion in the Season 3 finale of Fear the Walking Dead. Over the course of Season 4, fans wondered if the character would make a return. However, this was not to eventuate, even with the promise from one of Fear‘s showrunners, Andrew Chambliss, that Daniel would make a comeback.

“He is alive and out there,” Chambliss told TV Line at the time.

“The details surrounding that are something that we’re still keeping under wraps.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, with the recent arrival of the Season 5 trailer for Fear the Walking Dead, the appearance of Daniel was confirmed for the new season. As for how Daniel will interact with the group is open to interpretation, especially considering Salazar is seen holding a gun towards Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) in the new clip.

Richard Foreman Jr. / AMC

According to an interview the current showrunner for Fear did with Digital Spy, fans will get to see Daniel’s journey from his disappearance at the dam to the present point he returns in Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead.

“We can say that Salazar has had an incredible journey, from where we left him at the end of season 3 to where we will find him in Season 5,” Ian Goldberg explains.

Goldberg also points out that Daniel’s time away from the main group has changed him.

“Over the course of Season 5, you’re going to find out where he is now, what he’s been through and you’re going to see how it’s changed him.”

In addition, Goldberg revealed that the Daniel that the group once knew may not be the Daniel that presents in Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead.

“The Salazar we meet this season – of course there’s history between the characters – he’s a changed man. I can’t say how he’s changed, but there’s been some real change there.”

As to what this really means and how it will all play out in Season 5 is yet to be revealed and viewers will have to wait a little longer until Fear the Walking Dead returns.

Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead will premiere on June 2 at 9 p.m.