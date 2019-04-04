Late Rapper Nipsey Hussle Praised By The Mayor Of Los Angeles For His Advocacy For Young People

Mayor Eric Garcetti called Nipsey Hussle a 'tireless advocate' for the young people of his city.

Over the past weekend, 33-year-old rapper and father of two Nipsey Hussle was shot dead on the streets of Los Angeles. His death was both tragic and unexpected, shocking his fans and fellow rapper friends. In the wake of his death, many have spoken out in tribute to him including Drake and Snoop Dogg. He’s been praised for the positive impact he made on the world around him not just by figures in the music industry but by public officials as well. At a recent news conference, the mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti, acknowledged Hussle’s dedication to making the community a better place, according to CBS News.

Hussle grew up around poverty and violence but was able to work his way out of that environment. He never took his success for granted and used his fame and following to forge a path for others to find a better life. In fact, prior to his death, he’d been in the process of fighting violence in his own home community of Los Angeles. He’d written a letter to the LA Police Department requesting an appointment to meet with officials and discuss ways to minimize the gang violence that is prevalent in the city. Because his life was cut short, Hussle never had the opportunity to have that conversation.

LAPD Commissioner Steve Soboroff stated that the discussion will still happen as it was what Hussle wanted.

Mayor Garcetti recognized Hussle’s steadfast efforts and the hole his death has left in the community of Los Angeles. He called him “a tireless advocate of the people of this city and this world.”

Gang violence still rages through the streets of Los Angeles despite the high police presence. Currently, homicide rates are down 17 percent but the city still has a ways to go. The mayor acknowledged that there have been 11 homicides in Los Angeles just in the past week. Nevertheless, Hussle had hope in the city and that hope has inspired many, even after his death.

“This has been a tough few days for Los Angeles. Nipsey Hussle was an artist who touched our city and the lives far beyond the City of Angels and this world.”

Hussle, born Ermias Joseph Asghedom, was shot six times in front of a Marathon clothing store he founded himself in 2017. Two others were injured in the shooting but survived their injuries. The suspect has been identified as 29-year-old Eric Holder who has since been taken into custody.