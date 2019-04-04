‘Avengers: Endgame’ Tickets Offered On eBay For As High As $2,500

The Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster The Avengers: Endgame is set to open on April 26. Advance tickets went on sale Tuesday and, per Variety, the film’s opening not only broke records, but even knocked some ticket sales websites, with AMC theaters’ website unable to process orders for the part of the day on Wednesday.

“We want everyone to be able to grab their ‘Avengers: Endgame’ tickets, but it looks like we’ve gotten Thanos’ snap,” the website said.

The film is so popular that a secondary market has developed for opening night tickets.

According to Cinemablend, tickets for opening night showings of Endgame hit ebay almost as soon as they went on sale through standard channels. On eBay, a search for Endgame tickets lists several tickets or sets of tickets for over $1,000 at theaters around the country, although none of them appear to have received bids.

Even without paying that hundred-fold markup, Marvel fans will have plenty of chances to see the film. It’s going to be in thousands of theaters around the country, on several screens in most of them, and almost certainly for a considerable period of time.

The Avengers: Endgame is the fourth Avengers film, and the 22nd in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Directed once again by Joe and Anthony Russo, the film will presumably pick up directly after the events of last year’s Avengers: Infinity War, which ended with supervillain Thanos snapping his figures and immediately killing off half of humanity, including several familiar superheroes. Characters who remain alive include Robert Downey, Jr.’s Iron Man, Chris Evans’ Captain America and Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow; Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel is expected to appear in the film as well.

Speculation centers on how, exactly, the remaining Avengers will go about reversing Thanos’ finger span, so that the dead characters may return for already-announced future movies.

The film is the second of three MCU films set for release in 2019, following March’s megahit Captain Marvel, and before Spider-man: Far From Home this July. The Marvel universe’s exact roadmap for 2020 and beyond hasn’t been announced, but expected films include further sequels to Black Panther, Captain Marvel, and Spider-man, as well as a Black Widow standalone movie and other films starring characters not seen in the films up until now.

The Avengers: Endgame is expected to have a running time of over three hours, per The Inquisitr, which will make it the longest movie in the history of the MCU.