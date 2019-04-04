Robert Pattinson Has New Thoughts On ‘Twilight’ After Re-Watching ‘New Moon’

There was a time when Robert Pattinson was once one of the biggest haters of the Twilight film series that made him famous, but now it seems that the actor has had a change of heart.

The 32-year-old revealed in an interview with USA Today published on Wednesday, April 3 that he recently sat down to re-watch some of Twilight: New Moon, the second installment in the vampire film franchise adapted from Stephenie Meyer’s wildly popular novels, and now has an entirely different opinion on the series that he once said he would “mindlessly hate.”

“It’s lovely now that the mania is not so intense,” he explained to the news outlet.

“People come up [to me] and just have very fond memories of it. It’s a really sweet thing.”

The actor, who portrayed the vampire Edward Cullen in the young-adult franchise, attributed some of his dislike with the film to being “right in the thick of it all” when its popularity was at an all-time high. Now, 10 years after the phenomenon has faded out, the film brings back “very warm memories.”

One aspect that struck the High Life actor about the films were their soundtracks, which he described as “incredibly good” and “quite ahead of their time.” The track listing for the first film in the series alone included tunes from Linkin Park, Muse and even Pattinson himself, and its first single — “Decode” by Paramore — was nominated for a Grammy Award in 2010 for Best Song Written for a Movie.

October of 2018 saw fans celebrating the 10-year anniversary of the first time Pattinson and Kristen Stewart brought Edward Cullen and Bella Swan’s romance to the big screen. With its tenth birthday has also come a resurgence in popularity of the series among younger people that may have missed out on its hype the decade before.

“It’s a fascinating second wave of people appreciating it, which is kind of cool,” Robert said.

“I think when anything becomes a massive phenomenon, there’s always people who get annoyed because it’s just everywhere. But now it seems like a retro thing: the soundtrack, the fashion. It’s like, ‘Oh, that’s so late 2000s.'”

The Twilight series was a major aspect of a broader phenomenon among teens and tweens in the early 2000s that saw vampires at its center, something singer Halsey recently expressed she hoped would become “cool” again. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the singer even offered up her support of a reboot of the film franchise — but with a twist.

“twilight but make it Gay,” she tweeted in February, an idea that fans were quick to rally around.