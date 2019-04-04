‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Robin Holzken Shows Off Flawless Body In Skimpy Pink & Yellow Bikini

Robin Holzken can’t wait to see the final result of the upcoming 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, and she is resorting to sneak peeks to get her Instagram fans just as excited. On Wednesday, the swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself in a racy bi-color bikini that puts her flawless figure on full display.

In the photo in question, the Dutch beauty is donning a stylish two-piece consisting of a pink triangle top with yellow straps that go over the model’s figure, accentuating her cleavage. She teamed it with a yellow bottom that matches the straps and details of her top. The piece features an interesting strap at the front and side strings that sit high on her frame, helping showcase and draw attention to her incredibly toned abs and tiny waist.

The 21-year-old model is lying on the sand near the ocean in a mermaid-like pose with her legs to one side as she leans forward onto her hands. She is looking at the horizon at a point off-camera with her lips parted in a seductive way. Holzken is wearing her brunette hair swept to the side and down in loose, beach waves that flow back with the wind.

In the background, gorgeous deep blue waves add a dramatic quality to the photo. The post, which Holzken shared with her 340,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 7,700 likes and over 110 comments within just a few hours of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to share in her excitement over the upcoming edition, and also to praise her beauty.

“Absolutely can’t wait to see your shoot. Looking stunning as always,” one user offered, a comment paired with two red heart emoji.

“So beautiful!!! You’re killing it!!!” another one chimed in.

As Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue pointed out, the Dutch model jetted off to Kenya in early February to shoot her spread for the upcoming 2019 edition, which will mark her second year with the publication. As per the geotag she shared with her post today, the photo was captured on Harbour Island, in the Bahamas, which is where Holzken began her journey with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit last year, the magazine pointed out. She was revealed via Facebook Live and became an instant fan favorite, the report further noted.

Aside from Sports Illustrated, Holzken has been featured in major magazines and major fashion campaigns such as Victoria’s Secret PINK and Guess.