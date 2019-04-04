Meghan Markle Reportedly Banned From Wearing Princess Diana’s Jewelry, Adding To Royal Drama Per ‘The Sun’

There’s been plenty of speculation about drama or tension between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, along with rumors of tension between Prince Harry and William. And now, an insider has reported that the Queen has banned Meghan from accessing jewelry from the Royal Collection, according to The Sun. The reasons behind it appear to have stemmed from drama from before the royal wedding, along with the Queen’s desire to maintain the hierarchy of power.

“This is a surprising situation that has been going on behind the scenes over the past few months and has caused tension and upset, especially for Harry. Aspects of Meghan’s behaviour, including before the Royal Wedding, caused resentment with forces within Buckingham Palace. To be perfectly honest, the Queen herself was not impressed with some of Meghan’s demands, especially as a new member of the family.”

The “behavior” that the insider is referring to was rumored to have included a conflict between which tiara Meghan wanted to wear to her wedding. The drama included Prince Harry reportedly saying, “What Meghan wants, Meghan gets.”

With that being said, it appears that the Queen and Buckingham Palace have decided that Meghan won’t have access to some pieces of the royal collection.

“As part of that situation, the Queen informed Prince William that the items from the Royal Collection worn by Princess Diana would not immediately be made available to Meghan.”

It’s difficult to know for sure what kind of effect this decision has had on Meghan and Harry. Should the rumors be true, it wouldn’t be surprising if it upsets them to a certain degree.

The Queen bans Meghan Markle from wearing jewellery worn by Princess Diana https://t.co/9pgEluxaJm — Suzy Pereira ???? (@SuzyLovesNiallx) April 4, 2019

Of course, Princess Diana’s jewelry would hold very special meaning for Harry if Meghan were allowed to wear it. Not to mention that it would likely create a buzz in the media. After all, Markle is sometimes compared to Princess Diana.

But it appears that one of the reasons that the Queen made this decision was to maintain the power structure. Kate Middleton will continue to have access to the jewelry Meghan can’t wear. The insider made comments that it doesn’t matter how popular Markle is with the masses, that she’s not the same rank as Kate.

Every Time Meghan Markle Dressed Like Princess Diana https://t.co/eAjXQJ55Fk via @YahooLifestyle — ????Knowledge is power.???? (@kita_L725) April 4, 2019

That pecking order is nothing surprising, however, considering that Middleton is poised to be the Queen in the future. The length of the ban seems hazy, but it sounds like Meghan may one day be allowed access to the jewelry. For now, she’ll just have to make do with what’s made available to her.