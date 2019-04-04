Donald Trump Jr. Tweets Poll Showing Most Americans Believe Advisers Had Dealings With Russia

President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., is at it again with his social media. In the past, the first son has drawn criticism for retweeting known white supremacists, defending misogynistic behavior, and even admitting to having met with Russian lawyers during his father’s 2016 presidential campaign.

This latest flub sees Trump Jr. retweeting something his father probably doesn’t want getting more airtime than it already was. According to The Elite Daily, Trump Jr. retweeted a link to a poll with the headline “Majority of Americans believe Russia probe was politically motivated.”

Unfortunately, it would appear he didn’t read past that headline to the actual story. Within the article, written on Townhall, it also shows that the majority of those polled for the story also believe that “it is very likely or somewhat likely that Senior Trump advisors had improper dealings with Russia before Trump was sworn in as president.”

He retweeted it along with his own caption, which read, “Ha. No sh*t!!! Biggest witch-hunt and farce in the history of our republic.”

Trump Jr. then decided to also screen grab an image of his retweet and share it to another of his social media platforms: Instagram. Here he added another lengthy caption to it, with a rather sarcastic “Wonder why the would believe that with our super honest and unbiased media selling it for the DNC for two years with zero evidence or proof???” at the end.

Win McNamee / Getty Images

While Elite Daily did try to contact Trump Jr. and his people to ask whether or not the president’s son was aware of the portion of the poll that showed 60 percent of Americans believe there were people part of the campaign conspiring with Russia, they have not commented on his tweet as yet.

The poll came after the release of the Mueller report following nearly two-years of investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller and a large team of law enforcement officials.

The report, which has yet to be released even to Congress almost two-weeks after it dropped, was summarized by Attorney General William Barr who ruled that there was not enough evidence for collusion, and not enough evidence to either indict or exonerate Trump on charges of obstruction of justice.

Despite Barr’s assessment, Democrats have been calling for the report to be released to Congress in full, with a previous report by The Inquisitr indicating that the House Judiciary Committee has authorized a subpoena for the full report.

Interestingly, despite more than half those polled in the Townhall report believing there were dealings with Russian officials, almost the same amount of people think that the Democrats should “move on” now that the investigation has been concluded.