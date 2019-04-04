‘Stranger Things’ David Harbour To Join Scarlett Johansson In Upcoming ‘Black Widow’ Movie

No news has been released regarding a release date or plot outline for 'Black Widow.'

Stranger Things fans who have also been eagerly awaiting Marvel’s Black Widow movie are in for a treat today. News has just been released that sees David Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper in Netflix’s Stranger Things, starring alongside Scarlett Johansson in Black Widow.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, David Harbour has only just signed on for Black Widow and details of the role he will be playing have not yet been released by Marvel.

Alongside Johansson and Harbour, The Hollywood Reporter also states that Florence Pugh also signed on in March for the latest female-centric Marvel movie.

No plot has yet been detailed regarding the movie other than the story will revolve around the Marvel character played by Johansson, Natasha Romanoff, also known as Black Widow. In addition, it is not yet established whether this movie will be considered an origin story for Black Widow or based at some point in the present timeline for the current Marvel movies.

While no release date has been set for this movie yet, it is known that production is set to begin on Black Widow in June of this year. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Marvel’s other female-led movie, Captain Marvel, has recently raked in $1 billion dollars on the global box office, so it seems likely that a push to get this movie out sooner rather than later is in order. Although, as Digital Spy pointed out recently, Marvel seems intent on getting out a quality product over cashing in on the current popularity of female-centric movies.

MARVEL'S BLACK WIDOW is eyeing Academy Award-winner RACHEL WEISZ for a 'Key Role'! https://t.co/2QURAnwi6O pic.twitter.com/KqDIN3KzIb — ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) April 3, 2019

In addition to this exciting Marvel casting news, Variety has also suggested that Rachel Weisz is eager to star in Black Widow. An undisclosed source has revealed to Variety that Weisz is currently in talks with Marvel over the deal. As yet, no official confirmation has been made either via Marvel or Rachel Weisz regarding this claim. So, fans will just have to wait a little longer to find out if Weisz is also set to star in Black Widow.

Australian filmmaker Cate Shortland will direct Black Widow. The script was developed by Jac Schaeffer. Jac was also the writer behind Marvel’s most recently released movie, Captain Marvel.

Ahead of the Black Widow announcement, David Harbour will be starring in the upcoming Season 3 of Stranger Things. This is set to premiere globally on Netflix on July 4, 2019. Harbour will also be appearing in Hellboy, which is slated for release on April 10.

As yet, no release date has been set for Marvel’s Black Widow movie.