Amber Rose Is Pregnant With Baby Number 2, Boyfriend Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards Is The Father

Amber Rose has announced that she’s expecting. The model revealed the news via Instagram on Wednesday with a photo of herself getting an ultrasound.

“@ae4president and I are SUPER excited to announce that we have a sweet little baby boy on the way!” she wrote in the caption.

This will be Amber’s second child. She has a six-year- old son named Sebastian from her marriage to rapper Wiz Khalifa.

Amber is currently dating Alexander “AE” Edwards, the Vice President of A&R at Def Jam Records. He reposted the pregnancy announcement photo on her page and expressed lots of excitement at the news.

“Even when it’s dark.. my SON will shine,” he wrote in the caption of its post.”Thank u baby 4 my greatest gift. Sh*t wild! I love you.”

Based on the caption, it sounds like he plans to be a pretty easygoing dad.

“I can’t wait to thug it out w my baby boy. & baby boy, I promise I won’t get mad if ur first words r ‘where the b*tches @?( jokinggg-no hyper-masculinity,” he added.

TMZ reports that Amber and Alexander have been together since late 2018. He was also by her side during her “slut walk” event last year. According to TMZ, she met Alexander through Tyga, her friend Blac Chyna’s ex-boyfriend. Tyga and Alexander are best friends.

Amber was previously dating Denver Nuggets basketball player Monte Morris. She has also dated rapper 21 Savage.

But Amber Rose has indicated in previous Instagram posts that her relationship with Alexander feels different than the romances she’s had. In a post from January of this year, she called him her “best friend” and used words like “sweet,” “smart,” “talented” and “charismatic” to describe him.

“In the past, I’ve used the words ‘best friend’ very loosely while speaking of my ex’s but I can honestly say I feel like this man really is my BEST FRIEND!” she added.

She went to add that they have long conversations that last hours and that he’s a great listener who understands her. Amber also explained that their relationship has been a welcome change from the experiences that she’s had in the past with men who were “narcissistic” and unfaithful.

Amber and Wiz Khalifa got married in 2013 after they’d been dating for two years. But their time as a wedded couple came to a screeching halt when Amber accused him of cheating on her. As XXL reported at the time, she disclosed to HOT 97’s Peter Rosenberg that she caught her ex-husband in bed with a set of twin sisters.

As TMZ reported, the “Work Hard, Play Hard” rapper accused Amber of cheating as well, but she denied those allegations on Twitter saying that she had not been unfaithful, but that Wiz could not say the same.