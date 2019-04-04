‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Samantha Hoopes Stuns In Racy Swimsuit As She Opens Her Legs For New Instagram Snap

Samantha Hoopes has mastered the art of pairing sultry photos with inspirational messages for her Instagram followers. On Wednesday, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself in a raunchy swimsuit that puts her famous figure on full display.

In the image in question, the 28-year-old swimsuit model is sitting by a body of water while donning a silvery off-white one-piece swimsuit featuring a cutout in the chest area, which enhances and draws attention to her busty figure, while its color makes her sun-kissed skin stand out. Above the cutout, her one-piece ties into a cute knot that adds a little extra detail to her elegant piece. According to the tag Hoopes included with her post, the swimsuit is by the Australian brand White Fox.

The Pennsylvania native is seated on a wood deck with one foot next to her with her knee pointed up, while her other leg is bent in front of her body, in a suggestive pose that leaves little to the imagination. She is reflected in the green-tinted water in front of her, giving the image a gorgeous dreamy quality, which is further emphasized by the foliage of the green wall she is sitting in front of.

Hoopes is wearing her chocolate-colored hair in a middle part and down in loose, lush waves that fall over her shoulders and onto her chest. She is wearing some eyeliner and mascara that intensifies her fierce gaze while wearing nude lips. Bronzer applied to her cheeks helps contour and define the structure of her face.

The post, which Hoopes shared with her 1.1 million Instagram followers, garnered almost 10,000 likes and more than 75 comments within about eight hours of having been posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the swimsuit model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and compliment the overall aesthetics of the photo, captured by Ayla El-Moussa.

“Yess love your page!!” one user expressed.

“Queen of the queens!” another one chimed in.

As Sports Illustrated Swimsuit pointed out, the model has been with the magazine for six editions now, after she jetted off to Australia in October 2018 to shoot for the upcoming issue, which is set to be released in about a month.

“[G]et ready for this year! We have traveled to beautiful destinations & had added new beauties to the family!” Hoopes recently wrote in the caption of an Instagram post about the upcoming issue.