Kevin Federline Praises Britney Spears For Deciding To Get Help

Spears' ex-husband released a statement "commending" her for entering a mental health facility.

After the news went public that Britney Spears would enter a mental health facility for treatment, ex-husband Kevin Federline has spoken out in support of Spears’ decision.

“Kevin commends Britney for recognizing that she needs to take a step back and that she is taking the reasonable steps to dealing with her situation in a responsible way,” Federline’s attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan told The Blast.

Sources revealed to the news outlet that Federline and Spears’ children, Sean and Jayden, are “safe” and being looked after by Federline.

According to insiders “close to the situation,” he is retaining 90% of the custody in Spears’ absence and has indicated he will reassess the amount of his monthly child support payment.

The former couple just concluded a series of drawn-out negotiations about money. In the ensuing legal tussle the pop star’s father, Jamie Spears, tried to resolve the situation by offering Federline a small stipend. Spears ended up having to pay “thousands more” each month, and cover her former partner’s legal fees.

Concerning the reason behind Spears’ actions, a source has told US Magazine that the choice to enter a mental health facility is directly related to her father’s condition, and she was “distraught” when he first grew ill.

“Then there was a period where she was handling it better and feeling more positive because Jamie seemed to be improving, but then his condition worsened and she couldn’t emotionally handle the thought of potentially losing him. It was her breaking point,” said the source.

Multiple insiders are also reporting that Spears is attending a wellness center that focuses on “physical, mental and spiritual well-being,” where she will likely remain for a few weeks.

In October 2018, her father was hospitalized and consequently went in for surgery after his colon suddenly ruptured. He was sent home after 28 days, and according to a press release in January, on the road to a full recovery.

Spears announced the postponement of her Las Vegas Residency Domination following her father’s health scare and expressed a desire to focus her energies on caring for her family for the time being. She mentioned her special relationship with her father, adding that she wanted to be with her loved ones the way they have always been there for her.

The singer said that her father still had “a long wrong ahead of him,” disclosing that he almost died as a result of the medical emergency.

Regarding Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari, a source said he “has been nothing but supportive through everything.”