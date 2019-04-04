Georgia Steel Sizzles In Red Bikini For 21st Birthday

The 'Love Island' star was in Dubai to celebrate the occasion.

Reality star Georgia Steel knew the perfect way to ring in her 21st birthday: a luxe holiday in Dubai. The birthday girl was seen having fun with a pal at the FIVE Palm Hotel in pictures obtained by The Daily Mail.

The young celebrity, managed by Force 1 Management, rocked a one-shoulder, high-waisted red bikini. She completed her look with a silver chain necklace, matching silver hoops, and stacked bracelets. Her hair was styled in loose waves and she protected her eyes with a chic pair of oversized black sunglasses.

The starlet first found fame on the fourth season of British reality show Love Island. Before she was cast, the York native told The Daily Mail that she had been working as a barmaid while attending the Academy of Live and Recorded Arts in London.

“I was just found in a bar, and to be honest I went in there because I had nothing else going on in my life.”

But life soon changed for the aspiring actress, who quickly became a fan favorite on the popular program. Throughout the week, Georgia has been sharing her well-deserved vacation with her 1.5 million followers on Instagram.

In one snap, she posed on the beach in a white version of the red bikini.

Other pictures include one on a balcony in a sultry black Lipsy dress while drinking champagne.

But while Love Island earned Georgia fame, it came with a dark side: negative and often cruel comments. The reality star has confessed that since being launched into the limelight, she’s been forced to grow a “tougher skin.”

“I’ve realized not to take what some people say to heart, because some people aren’t nice. They have judgements and things on other people that I don’t understand. But now I realized that they’re just different to me, and maybe they’re battling their their own issues rather than trying to go for me.”

Georgia has also spoken about dealing with internet bullying in an interview with Heat World.

“There’s a really good quote I know and I live by it. It’s ‘don’t take it personally if they don’t know you personally.’ It’s true. All I care about are my family and my friends. If you like me, great. If you don’t, it doesn’t bother me.”

Miss Steel is currently starring on Celebs on a Ranch, a reality television show in which celebrities give up their lavish lifestyles to work on an Arizona cattle farm.