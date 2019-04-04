‘Victoria’s Secret’ Model Elsa Hosk Goes Topless & Censors Chest With Just Her Hands On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret model Elsa Hosk is sizzling in her newest Instagram photos. She went topless for a series of five photos, which showed her wearing a ton of jewelry and a pair of jeans. The first picture was a close-up of Elsa from her chest up, as she censored herself with just her hands. She wore numerous rings on her right and left hands, plus she wore three necklaces of different lengths. The model gave a sultry look to the camera while rocking dark mascara and nude lipstick. She wore her hair down with a center part and loose waves.

The photo was taken for an ad campaign with Logan Hollowell, a jewelry company. So that explains all of Elsa’s bling. The other photos in the post were less revealing, but just as eye-catching. The second picture focused on Elsa’s face as she laid her hands on her face and in front of her lips, while another showed her biting on her left thumb while covering her chest with her right arm.

The model also credited the photographer, Zoey Grossman. They have an impressive portfolio shooting many highly recognizable celebrities, including Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Jennifer Aniston, and Cindy Crawford. Zoey’s also recently shot Candice Swanepoel and Charlize Theron.

But that’s not all, with Elsa sharing two more sets of photos from the same photoshoot on her feed. The other pictures include Elsa going braless under a white tank and also topless again, plus a series of photos where she held a red poppy flower.

In other news, Hosk previously opened up to Harper’s Bazaar about walking in the Victoria’s Secret show in late 2018. Her gig with VS is perhaps one of the reasons the model has become so well-known.

“It was so much fun to be back in NYC, hanging with all the girls backstage, feeling the energy of all the new girls and veteran angels. It was a special show for me not only because of the fantasy bra, but it had this feeling of women empowerment and the runway design was intimate and so cool!”

Plus, the model revealed that “I never thought I would be able to top the feeling of opening the show in Paris, but getting to wear the million dollar fantasy bra was such a dream come true to me.”

And indeed, Elsa’s opening for the VS show in Paris was quite memorable. She walked on the runway wearing a Swarovski outfit.