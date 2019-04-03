Chanel West Coast Dons A Yellow Bikini & Shows Off Long Legs On Instagram

Chanel West Coast has been sharing bikini pics over the past couple of days, sporting a bright yellow ensemble that’s certainly eye-catching. The newest Instagram update in the series shows the rapper posing with a bright yellow Adirondack chair, as she stood in front of a yellow wall. In a previous photo, Chanel simply sat in the chair. But this time, she placed her right foot on top of the edge of the chair, flaunting her long legs while rocking white heel sandals.

The photos are catching the attention of not just fans, but other celebrities too. For example, professional BMX rider Terry Adams commented, asking “So rad. @robbysphotos can we get a photoshoot going with Chanel?” Robby Klein is a professional photographer that specializes in celebrity and entertainment. We’ll have to see if anything comes out of this comment. After all, Klein is located in Nashville, Tennessee, whereas Chanel appears to spend most of her time in Los Angeles. But with that being said, his impressive portfolio spans work for large publications like Elle, People and Rolling Stone.

In other news, Twitter reveals that West Coast will be appearing at a meet and greet on April 6 in Bakersfield, California. She’ll be at the Highway 99 Collective, which is a marijuana dispensary. Unlike other for-profit businesses, however, this is a collective ran by volunteers, according to Weedmaps.

And speaking of appearances, Chanel is set to be the host at Sapphire Day Club on Saturday, April 20. It’s a topless pool and dayclub offering an upscale experience. This Las Vegas destination offers cabanas and daybeds, plus bachelor and bachelorette party packages.

With plenty going on in Chanel’s world, it’s likely that she’ll continue to keep fans updated through her social media channels.

Her career has included many ups and downs, with her decision to join Ridiculousness causing contention over whether it was a good or bad move for her rapping career. Her TV personality seems to clash with her artist one. She once described her personality to The Hollywood Life in context of her appearance on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.

