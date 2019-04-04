Lori Loughlin Puts On A Brave Face As ‘Fuller House’ Fans Wear Aunt Becky Masks Outside Of Boston Courthouse

The fallen 'Full House' star smiled and waved at fans as some wore masks to pay tribute to her beloved sitcom character.

Lori Loughlin had her day in court—well, one of them, anyway. The Fuller House star was her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, were among 13 parents who appeared in federal court in Boston on Wednesday for their alleged involvement in the nationwide college admissions scandal.

Loughlin—who is charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud after allegedly making paying $500,000 to have her two daughters admitted to the University of Southern California as fake crew team recruits under the guise of a donation—is one of two famous Hollywood faces embroiled in the Operation Varsity Blues sting operation. (The other is former Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman.) But the fallen Fuller House star put on a brave face as she made her way into the John Joseph Moakley U.S. Courthouse for her preliminary hearing, according to Yahoo Entertainment.

Loughlin smiled and interacted with fans outside of the courthouse as she signed autographs for about 20 fans and posed for photos, according to People. Loughlin, who has been fired from her roles on Fuller House and the Hallmark Channel’s Where Calls the Heart in the wake of the college admissions scandal, reportedly even old the crowd, “Thanks for being such good fans.”

Loughlin seemed unfazed even after one fan asked her to pay her tuition.

SHES REALLY OUT HERE GREETING FANS BEFORE HER COURT APPEARANCE I HAD TO SCREAM pic.twitter.com/gESSoxlzWy — ev (@bodaciousddl) April 3, 2019

Fuller House fandom was in full force ahead of Lori Loughlin’s court appearance, People reports. Outside the courthouse, two Bentley University students wore “Aunt Becky” paper masks that they had made for the occasion as a nod to Loughlin’s character, Becky Katsopolis, on the ’80s sitcom Full House and the Netflix spinoff Fuller House.

The college students explained that they were huge fans of the Aunt Becky character when they were growing up and that even though they don’t agree with what Loughlin and her husband allegedly did, it doesn’t mean they can’t still be fans of the Fuller House star’s TV work.

Lori Loughlin hasn’t arrived to federal court in Boston yet – but some of her supporters have. And they have masks. @NBC10Boston @necn pic.twitter.com/hm3gXVZlnJ — Abbey Niezgoda NBC10 Boston (@AbbeyNBCBoston) April 3, 2019

While her Boston court appearance is now the books, Lori Loughlin’s legal troubles are far from over. During their hearing, Loughlin and her husband reportedly waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and agreed to conditions that include surrendering their passports. But if Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli take plea deals on the charges against them, they could be looking at prison time, as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

Lori Loughlin has not issued a statement to her fans about the allegations against her. The Fuller House star has deleted all of her social media accounts in the wake of the college admissions scandal.