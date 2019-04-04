Marvel’s ‘Captain Marvel’ Has Already Made $1 Billion At The Box Office

Only a month out of its global release date, 'Captain Marvel' has already made $1 billion at the box office.

Opening on International Women’s Day must have been a good omen for Captain Marvel since the latest Marvel movie has managed to become one of the elite movies to surpass the $1 billion mark at the box office. This will be the ninth live-action superhero movie to do so.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, this feat has been achieved only one month since its initial release date. While $1 billion dollars has been made at the global box office for Captain Marvel, only $358 million has come from the U.S. market.

In addition to Captain Marvel being the ninth super action movie to hit the $1 billion mark, it is actually the very first female-led superhero movie to do so. Of course, with the current popularity of both Marvel movies and female-centric productions, it was inevitable that Captain Marvel would turn out to be such a massive success.

In addition, Captain Marvel is the first movie of 2019 to cross the $1 billion threshold. While the year is still young, it certainly puts the movie in good standing for the rest of the year. For those that argue that DC and Warner Bros’ Aquaman had already earned $1 billion back in January of this year, it needs to be noted that that movie was released at the end of 2018 and does not qualify even if the majority of its income was made in 2019.

Disney's #CaptainMarvel – starring @BrieLarson – has become the first female-led superhero movie to cross the $1 billion mark at the global box office https://t.co/aSULMpPsli pic.twitter.com/VfOrbvbDds — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 3, 2019

For those that are interested, the highest-grossing Marvel movie so far is Avengers: Infinity War ($2.048 billion). It is followed by The Avengers ($1.519 billion), Avengers: Age of Ultron ($1.405 billion), Black Panther ($1.347 billion), Iron Man 3 ($1.215 billion), and Captain America: Civil War ($1.153 billion), according to The Hollywood Reporter. However, considering that Captain Marvel is still only a very new release, the potential is there that the latest Marvel movie might manage to jump ahead of some of those already on the list.

Captain Marvel stars Brie Larson in the title role, as well as Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Rune Temte, Algenis Perez Soto, Mckenna Grace, Annette Bening, Clark Gregg, and Jude Law. The movie is directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. It is currently screening globally in selected theaters.

And for those who can’t get enough of the Captain Marvel character, she will be appearing in the upcoming Marvel movie Avengers: Endgame, which will be released globally on April 26. Already, The Verge is predicting that Endgame will also cross the $1 billion threshold as well.