Shannon Beador Shows Off Weight Loss As She Films Opening Credits For ‘RHOC’ Season 14

See her latest Instagram photo.

Shannon Beador shot her opening credits for the upcoming 14th season of the Real Housewives of Orange County this week and after the filming took place, she took to Instagram and shared a family photo with her online audience.

As fans may know, Beador and her co-stars began filming the new season of the show in February of this year and throughout production, a woman named Braunwyn Windham-Burke has been spotted with the women. That said, her role on the show has yet to be confirmed and the new season isn’t expected to air until sometime this summer.

Although Windham-Burke didn’t share any photos of herself in front of a green screen, as Beador and Tamra Judge did, she did post a video of herself getting her makeup done by a glam team.

As for Beador, she looked amazing while posing alongside her three daughters, 17-year-old Sophie and 14-year-old twins Stella and Adeline, and her golden retriever, Archie. While Beador started off her run on The Real Housewives of Orange County as an actual housewife, she and her former partner, David Beador, have been estranged since late 2017 and are expected to finalize their divorce in the coming weeks.

Beador and David were married for 17 years.

Since she and David began facing marital turmoil due to an affair he had during their marriage, Beador has struggled with her weight. However, in the year and a half since she and David confirmed plans for divorce, she has been looking slimmer than ever as she continues to eat right and exercise.

Before filming on The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 began, a source told People magazine that the reality star and mother of three was working very hard to get to her goal weight after stress eating due to the drama surrounding her marriage.

“She’s been really dedicated on her fitness and wellness — and is pounds away from getting back to where she was before she gained the weight,” the insider said. “She looks amazing, and is feeling amazing, too. It’s like emotional weight has been lifted off her as well. This next chapter of her life is going to be amazing for her.”

Although Beador is rumored to be dating, she has not yet gone public with anyone since her breakup with David.

Beador and her co-stars will return to Bravo TV this summer in The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 but a premiere date has not yet been.