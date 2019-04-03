Reese Witherspoon Voices Her Appreciation With A Gratitude Post On Instagram

'I feel so grateful that I get to be a storyteller in this world,' Reese said.

Actress Reece Witherspoon is a fan favorite when it comes to her acting career. On screen, she has played some wonderfully diverse characters. While offscreen, she has helped pave the way for women in the creative fields.

A humble actress, the star recently took to her official Instagram account to show her appreciation with a gratitude post.

“I grew up on movie sets, from the time I was 14 years old, traveling all over the world to tell other people’s stories,” Reese’s message started.

“For 28 years, I have fed off the energy, the hustle, the collaborative spirit of hundreds of people trying to make something great.”

Witherspoon then went on to talk about the great respect she has for producers, those who work tirelessly behind the scenes of movie and TV series productions.

“I’ve always had a lot of respect for producers because they work behind the scenes to find compelling stories and bring the creative team together to make films or TV shows happen.”

Reese is also a producer herself, having helped to create such hits as the movies Wild and Gone Girl, as well as both seasons of HBO’s hit series, Big Little Lies. And, it is a role she certainly doesn’t take for granted.

“Becoming a producer and finding stories that matter to me (and hopefully to YOU) has been a dream come true,” Witherspoon continued in her gratitude post on her Instagram account.

“I truly love my job — even when I work long hours or all night into the morning. I feel so grateful that I get to be a storyteller in this world.”

Her daughter, Ava, immediately took to Instagram to show her own appreciation for her hard-working mother.

“And I am grateful to witness your passion for what you do,” Ava replied. “So proud of you mama!”

While her acting and producing credits might seem enough to fill her days, Reese has also started her own production company, according to The Hollywood Reporter. This came as a direct result of a role she was offered several years ago from a script which she considered to be misogynistic. When she was told that many actresses across Hollywood were fighting to secure the role, she found herself in a position where she would rather create her own production company that dealt with appropriate roles for women rather than have so few roles on offer without her newly created company, Hello Sunshine.

In addition to helping to create more women-centric movies and productions, Witherspoon also found she had to self-fund the production company for five years before she could really create the “autonomy [she] needed to be disruptive” in the industry. Now, she thrives on the fact that she can create so many roles specifically for female actors and audiences. Which is likely why she took to Instagram to voice her gratitude on the fact that she can change Hollywood in such a manner.