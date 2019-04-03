Paul Ryan Said Ocasio-Cortez Didn’t Listen ‘To A Thing I Said,’ And Twitter Is Loving It

Former Representative Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) revealed on Tuesday night that when he met with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) just after her election victory, she wasn’t that interested in what advice the former GOP speaker of the House might have to offer her, according to a story in The Hill. However, on hearing that news, Twitter lit up with hilarious takes on Ocasio-Cortez’s snubbing of Ryan’s words of wisdom, so much so that Ryan was trending for the first time in a while.

“I talked to her, AOC — everybody calls her AOC… She’s the youngest person now there. I gave her just a few little tips on just being a good member of Congress, new. I don’t think she really listened to a thing I said,” Ryan revealed as the audience laughed.

Ryan, who himself was the second-youngest member of the House of Representatives when he took office in 1999 at the age of 28, was speaking at a dinner for Forward Janesville, a community organization in his hometown, when he offered the remarks on Ocasio-Cortez and how he told her how she should approach being in Congress.

“‘Take it easy, just watch things for a while, don’t ruffle any — see how it works first.'”

Twitter found it hilarious that the former hard-right speaker who was known as a “deficit hawk” might have any advice AOC could use.

Ryan’s policy positions were about as far to the other end of the political spectrum as is possible from Ocasio-Cortez’s, including repeated calls to repeal the Affordable Care Act (also known as Obamacare), shepherding through President Donald Trump’s massive 2017 tax cut heavily favoring the wealthy, and calling for the privatization of Medicare. So when Twitter heard that Ocasio-Cortez was ignoring Ryan’s advice, they responded.

Ryan left Congress in January after he chose not to run for re-election in November, 2018, a moment that coincidentally ushered in the “blue wave” of Democrats to the House and resulted in Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) being chosen as speaker once again.

Ocasio-Cortez hasn’t shied away from commenting directly on Ryan and his legacy, noting that when he took office at 28, the media treated his “ill-considered policies” as “genius,” in contrast to her own experience being elected to the House at 28, resulting in her being “treated with suspicion & scrutinized, down to my clothing, of being a fraud.”

