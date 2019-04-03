Grace Elizabeth Flaunts Insane Bikini Bod For New Estee Lauder Campaign

Victoria’s Secret model Grace Elizabeth is gradually gaining more and more popularity on Instagram — thanks to her beautiful looks and insanely-fit body. The hottie was recently featured in Estée Lauder’s newest campaign through which she totally stunned her fans and followers.

Excited to be part of the company’s “Bronze Goddess” bronzer and perfume ad, Grace couldn’t wait to share her achievement with her fans and posted a picture on her page which featured her wearing a skimpy black one-piece swimsuit. The risque ensemble allowed her to flaunt her insane abs as well as her well-toned thighs.

What’s more, the bronzer that she applied to her skin gave her a very hot and sexy look. In terms of her aesthetics, Grace opted for a full face of nude-shade makeup and gelled her hair back to pull off a neat and sleek look. As for her accessories, the model opted for gold hoop earrings, some broad gold bracelets, and a large gold ring.

Within three hours of going live and as of the writing of this article, Grace’s picture racked up close to 20,000 likes and 230 comments wherein fans and followers congratulated her for being featured in the advertising campaign of a leading cosmetic brand. Others commented on her hot looks and praised her for her beauty, style, and sexiness.

Commenting on the snap, one fan wrote, “wow, just wow!” while another one said that he is shocked and speechless because of too much sexiness in one pic.

On Monday, April 1, Grace shared a sultry picture with her fans which let set pulses racing as she donned a pink bandeau bikini top and matching bikini bottoms to exude sexiness and style. And as the model lied down under the sun, she extended her long sexy legs — a move that did her nothing but favors because fans totally loved the pose as well as the display of skin.

The picture in question amassed more than 35,000 likes and above 160 comments which show that Grace’s snaps are gaining a lot more traction as against the past.

According to an article by Net-A-Porter, Grace grew up in a small town of Lake City in northern Florida and it took her considerable efforts to break into the modeling industry. She revealed that although her town was rich with natural beauty and diversity, it was not a “style mecca.”