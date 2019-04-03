Annjeanette Whaley Weight Loss Update: See What Progress She Has Made Since ‘My 600-LB Life’

For Annjeanette Whaley, struggles with weight started when she was just a child.

The subject of this week’s My 600-LB Life episode was only 9-years-old when her family decided to start a campaign to raise money to send her to fat camp. For Annjeanette, it was a humiliating experience that fed into a lifetime of struggles with overeating that eventually led her to seek help for her dangerously rising weight.

As TLC noted, Annjeanette was desperate for help by the time she sought out famed weight-loss surgeon Dr. Younan Nowzaradan.

It appears to be working. While Annjeanette does not have a large presence on social media, she has shared some weight-loss updates that show her moving in the right direction. Her Facebook and Instagram pages are mostly used to share inspirational quotes, but Annajeanette has also given some encouraging updates about the progress she has made.

Annjeanette’s father also has a Facebook page where he has shared some pictures of a slimmed down Annjeanette, showing that she has continued to lose weight since first seeking treatment.

Just before the New Year, he posted a very uplifting update.

“Last day of 2018 and guess what???” he wrote.

“My heart soars like an eagle. After a grueling five-year war with the two states I love, my baby girl Anjinecky Von Vanneckistein finally got her much needed and woefully overdue chance at a second chance at life. Thank you Lord for your support, and your loving grace. I love you so very much family and friends!!!”

One encouraging sign could be Annjeanette Whaley’s move from her home in San Diego to Houston for treatment. While it is not clear if she has taken up residence in Houston on a permanent basis, it appeared she had at least an extended stay there as she worked with Dr. Now.

We have a brand-new exclusive video clip from this week's #My600lbLife — https://t.co/GN482JgbCU — Monsters and Critics (@monstersandcrit) April 3, 2019

Many of the others featured on My 600-LB Life this season have chosen to put down roots in Houston, moving away from their homes to work with Dr. Now on a permanent basis. The results have been dramatic, with those featured this season seeing some significant weight loss over past subjects who returned back to their homes and the traumatic circumstances that often led to their weight gain.

Those who want to see more updates from Annjeanette Whaley after her appearance on My 600-LB Life can check out TLC’s official page for updates or keep an eye on her Instagram and Facebook pages.