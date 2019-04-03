Andy Cohen Details His Disastrous First Date Since Becoming A Dad

The buzzed Bravo host walked into a glass door as he tried to escape his bad date.

Andy Cohen took a break from diaper duty to go on a date, but it didn’t go so well. The 50-year-old Bravo star, who welcomed his first child, a baby boy he named Ben, via surrogate in February, went on a date with Howard Stern staffer Chris Wilding, but it was disastrous.

Cohen and Wilding recapped the date on Stern’s SiriusXM show, where the Watch What Happens Live host admitted he was only interested in friendship with the radio staffer from the beginning, and not romance, Us Weekly reports. But it didn’t help that Cohen had too much to drink before meeting up with his date at The Money Bar in midtown Manhattan.

Wilding revealed that not only was Cohen 15 minutes late for their date, but he was intoxicated and was on his phone as they chatted.

“I didn’t expect him to be so drunk,” Wilding said during the radio show recap. “He was looking off into the ether, looking at his phone. He was zoning… [And then] we were talking and Andy took out his phone and said, ‘Is it rude that I’m ordering a Lyft while I’m talking to you?’ ”

Wilding described the whole date as “odd” and “a little sloppy.” And Cohen didn’t disagree.

Andy Cohen explained that before his date with Wilding, he had a long day that included a guest-hosting gig on the Today show, lunch at the Palm, a work event, and dinner with a friend at the Polo Lounge that included two tequila drinks and little food. By the time he met up with Wilding at The Monkey Bar, he was already intoxicated.

“I was super buzzed when I showed up… I had had two tequilas, I had a little bit of an edible. … And I left drunk. When I went to leave], I felt like I was checking myself. I actually felt tipsy at that point.”

Cohen also revealed that on the way out to his ride, he walked into the glass door at the restaurant.

“It was bad,” Cohen said. “I was not happy about it. I raced into the Lyft from there. I was embarrassed.”

Andy Cohen later admitted he shouldn’t have shown up at the date “lit up.”

While he didn’t find a love connection with Wilding, Andy Cohen said he enjoyed talking to him. The Bravo host added that he later offered to set up his date with one of his friends who happens to be a masseuse.

Andy Cohen is not a stranger to bad dates — sometimes before he even goes out on them. During a joint appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Cohen’s pal Anderson Cooper told Fallon that the pair had been set up on a blind date but that Andy blew it by breaking his cardinal dating rule while they were discussing plans for the date over the phone: asking him about his famous mom, Gloria Vanderbilt.

Cooper said he knew within 45 seconds of talking to Andy Cohen that he was never going on a date with him, according to The Wrap. Cohen foolishly asked Cooper about his heiress and fashion designer mom within the first minute of their phone conversation, which proved to be a dealbreaker. The two have stayed firmly in the friend zone ever since.

While Andy Cohen’s first date as a new dad didn’t go as planned, he’s not surprised that the dating life has changed dramatically since becoming a father.

Andy Cohen recently told People that now that he’s a father, he’ll probably be looking for different types of guys, especially men that he’d feel comfortable introducing to his son.