Taylor Swift Uses Her Own Lyrics To Comment On Stolen Car Crashing Into Her Home

Taylor Swift’s home was a victim of a car crash earlier this week after a driver lost control of a stolen vehicle and plowed into the front gate of her Rhode Island abode. Now, People reported that the singer has commented on the situation — and in a very Taylor Swift way.

According to Time, the crash occurred early in the morning on Tuesday, April 2 after a car refused to stop for a police officer conducting a traffic stop around 1 a.m., leading to a high-speed chase through parts of the state. The driver lost control of the car during his attempted getaway and ricocheted off the wall outside of the pop star’s home into the main entrance gate.

Three people in the car were transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, while a fourth fled on foot but was later caught by police. Nobody was home at the time of the accident, and Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey noted that there was no indication that any of the four occupants of the vehicle were aware of who owned the residence.

Lacey confirmed to People that the driver of the car was 19-year-old Shykeim Edwin Lewis, who was arrested on Tuesday. He was charged with reckless driving by engaging police in high-speed pursuit, obstructing an officer, felony receiving stolen goods, and driving when a license is suspended or denied.

Taylor Swift's Home the Scene of Police Chase for Stolen Car https://t.co/xAcxh6vKVE — TMZ (@TMZ) April 3, 2019

News of the crash began circulating the internet and was eventually acknowledged by Swift herself, who did not seem too distraught by the ordeal.

In response to a fan page’s Instagram post that included a screenshot of an article from Entertainment Tonight Canada regarding the incident, Swift borrowed from her own lyrics to offer some advice she’s known since 2017.

Taylor Swift knows how to shake it off – with her own song lyrics! ????https://t.co/lmLpAFuGjc — Us Weekly (@usweekly) April 3, 2019

“Nothing good starts in a getaway car,” she said in response to the headline, followed by the shrugging emoji.

The exchange was captured and shared to the Comments by Celebs Instagram page, and quickly garnered a number of responses from Swifties that easily recognized Taylor’s words from her hit song “Getaway Car,” which was featured on her sixth studio album Reputation.

“Well played Queen!!!” one fan responded, while another said her comment was “amazing.”

“Hahahah the best @taylorswift is a pro!” wrote a third.

This is the second time that the pop star has had an incident in regards to her residences in recent weeks. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Taylor’s New York apartment was broken into last month, causing more than $4,000 in damages. This was the second time the accused man Roger Alvarado had made his way into the apartment and occurred just one month after he served time for his previous break-in.