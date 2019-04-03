‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Lily Has Big News

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Lily gives Cane some big news when he visits her in prison.

Cane (Daniel Goddard) decided not to fill out Lily’s (Christel Khalil) divorce papers. Eventually, she decided she would see him, so Cane goes to the prison for a visit, according to She Knows Soaps. Cane walks in filled with hope that he can talk his wife into giving their relationship another try when her prison sentence is over.

Lily tells Cane that she’ll be released from prison early, and of course, he’s overjoyed. Cane thinks that they will be able to resume their marriage and be a family again with Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry), Mattie (Lexie Stevenson), and baby Sam. While Lily loves Sam as her own, she tells Cane that Sam is a product of his affair and a constant reminder. Not only that, but the twins are nearly grown at this point, so they will be fine if their parents split up.

Although Cane does not want to sign Lily’s divorce papers, she insists that they are through for good. Cane’s multiple kisses with Victoria (Amelia Heinle) were the final straw for Lily. Plus, she also changed dramatically during her time behind bars, and she’s ready for a fresh start. For Lily, walking back into her own life doesn’t constitute a fresh start. She wants to move forward without Cane and with a much simpler life. When Lily finishes serving her time, she makes it very clear that she will not be coming home to Cane. Lily wants a divorce, and that is her final word on the matter.

Today on #YR, Cane and Billy come to blows and Nick questions Phyllis' motives. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/oA91glGda7 pic.twitter.com/RVQ3S8P5ro — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) January 22, 2019

Devastated, Cane wants to blame Billy (Jason Thompson) for torpedoing his marriage. However, Billy isn’t sorry at all for telling Lily the truth. Cane is the one who threw his marriage away. Besides, Billy has his own problems right now with Victoria away in Vegas and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) sabotaging Jabot at every turn. He doesn’t have time for Cane’s nonsense and self-pity.

However, Traci (Beth Maitland) does have some time, and she takes a drunken Cane home and asks him to start at the beginning. Of course, there is a lot to unpack, so Traci may not realize what she’s gotten herself into. Over the years, Cane and Lily both did plenty to harm their marriage, and although they fought back each time, this time seems to be different. However, all that might change when Lily hears of her father Neil’s death later this month, according to The Inquisitr.