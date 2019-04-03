Maisie Williams Opens Up About Her Last Scene On ‘Game Of Thrones’ And An Unlikely On-Set Friendship

'It felt like the right time to say goodbye to Arya,' Maisie Williams explains to 'S Magazine.'

As HBO’s Game of Thrones marches steadily towards its final season premiere on April 14, one of its stars has discussed filming her final scene. Maisie Williams, who plays fan favorite Arya Stark, also revealed a surprising on-set friendship.

In Game of Thrones, Arya Stark and Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) are arch enemies. Cersei is not at all fond of anyone with the surname of Stark and Ayra has placed Cersei on her list of people she wants to kill for Cersei’s involvement in Ned Stark’s (Sean Bean) death all the way back in Season 1 of Game of Thrones.

While Cersei and Arya have had very little time together on screen, it is possible that will change when Game of Thrones returns for Season 8. However, offscreen, Maisie Williams recently described her relationship with Headey as one based on respect.

“Lena has always treated me like a young adult,” Williams explained in her recent interview with S Magazine.

“Even when I was a kid, she never treated me as one. I really loved that, because it was such a weird world; one week, I was at school having to raise my hand to ask to go to the toilet, and the next week we’re with fans signing autographs. She just always respected me.”

Rankin / S Magazine

Williams also discussed her time on Game of Thrones, which started when she was 12-years-old. While not prepared to reveal any spoilers for the final season, she did talk about how emotional it was to film the entire eighth season.

“This whole season was really, really emotional. When I came to shoot my final scene, I had already watched a lot of people wrap and seen all the tears and heard all the speeches.”

While some may speculate that this could mean that Arya survives until the very last episode of Game of Thrones, the potential is also there that her final scene was filmed late into the production schedule and may not have been for the last episode. So, fans will just have to wait until the final season airs to decide whether this statement from Maisie is a spoiler or not.

Rankin / S Magazine

As for her final scene, Williams felt that it was a great way to send off her character.

“It was just a really beautiful day, and a really great final scene for me. It felt like the right time to say goodbye to Arya.”

Maisie’s full interview will appear in the Spring Summer 19 edition of S Magazine, available on global newsstands from April 3, 2019. The photoshoot is by Rankin.

The final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones will begin on April 14. The synopsis for Season 8, or its subsequent episodes, has not yet been released. However, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, the length of time for each episode in the final series has recently been announced.