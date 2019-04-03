Lala Kent Teases ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 7 Reunion On Instagram

Lala hosted a live video event after the taping.

Lala Kent and her co-stars filmed the Vanderpump Rules Season 7 reunion in Los Angeles last week and afterwards, the singer and actress took to Instagram, where she teased fans of the dramatic filming.

With fiancé Randall Emmett talking in the background, Kent laid in bed and told her online audience they were in for a big treat when the upcoming special begins airing.

“We just filmed the reunion today for literally 13 and a half hours and you are in for the biggest treat ever! We brought that sh*t today guys,” she said.

On social media, Kent and her co-stars shared a number of images and videos of their reunion looks, and for the special taping, Kent was seen sporting a patterned dress with lace accents, including a lace sleeve.

Although Kent and Emmett’s relationship has been a hot topic throughout the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules, Emmett will not be making an appearance on the show’s reunion, nor will he ever be added to the cast. That said, Kent is expected to continue to chat about their relationship on the show and will likely feature the moments leading up to her 2020 wedding during the series’ eighth season.

Kent and Emmett became engaged during production on Vanderpump Rules Season 7, but the moment was not filmed for the show.

While Kent couldn’t reveal any specific details in regard to what went down between her and her co-stars during the Vanderpump Rules Season 7 reunion, fans will likely get to see her re-hash her drama with Raquel Leviss and Billie Lee, both of whom were in attendance during the taping.

Prior to filming, Lee admitted she was “nervous” to see Kent at the then-upcoming reunion taping.

“We’re about to film that, and I’m really nervous because she’s really mean,” Lee told Us Weekly last month. “I’ve heard things that, like … she’s not sorry for any of it and she would do it over and over again.”

“There’s so many children out there that are being bullied by people like her,” she continued. “She’s very powerful, and when someone’s powerful and they’re mean, it really hurts. I have insecurities about my looks — and for her to call me ‘boring to look at,’ there’s just a lot of things that were triggering me, and I’m honestly afraid to confront her.”

To see more of Kent and her co-stars, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.