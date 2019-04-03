Lori Loughlin And Her Daughters Were ‘Best Friends’ Before College Admissions Scandal

To say that things aren’t looking good for actress Lori Loughlin and her family would be an understatement. Amidst the college admissions scandal, the celebrity family’s relationship has been strained, and it looks like things between Lori and her two daughters, Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli, are tense, to say the least.

As reported by Us Weekly, an unnamed insider has explained how the three women aren’t on the best of terms at the moment.

“Lori and her daughters were so close, like three best friends more than a traditional mother-daughter situation,” the anonymous source explains.

“Lori always seemed perfect. She is humble, gracious and kind and her daughters are also so sweet, friendly and well-mannered. It’s clear Lori raised them well.”

For those who are unfamiliar with the situation, here’s a quick refresher. Earlier this year, actress Lori Loughlin, 54, and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, 55, were indicted and arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into a college admissions scandal. Dubbed Operation Varsity Blues by the FBI, prosecutors in the District of Massachusetts, led by United States Attorney Andrew Lelling, allege that over 30 parents have bribed college officials, staffers, and test takers in order to ensure that their children are accepted into top tier universities and colleges across the country.

In particular, Loughlin and Giannulli have been charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, after the pair “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.” The two were arrested last month and subsequently released on a $1 million bond.

Mother doesn’t always know best?https://t.co/wwvVz14jWz — In Touch Weekly (@intouchweekly) April 3, 2019

Loughlin’s two daughters, Olivia, 19, and Isabella, 20, were attending the University of Southern California when the scandal broke. The two have since stopped attending classes. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the family has been lying low in their Bel Air house, and Olivia, who had found success as an Instagram influencer, has gone silent on social media. Because of the scandal, Lori Loughlin has been dropped from both Fuller House and the Hallmark Channel series When Calls the Heart. Olivia Jade has also suffered financially, as a few deals she had put together with cosmetic companies such as Sephora and TRESemmé have fallen through.

Loughlin was not the only celebrity to be caught up in the college admissions scandal. Actress Felicity Huffman was also arrested, and she appeared in court today without her husband, William H. Macy, as reported by The Inquisitr.