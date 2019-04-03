Katie Holmes, 40, Turns Heads In See-Through Top And Sexy Pink Bra

Though she usually dresses pretty conservatively, Katie Holmes decided to push the envelope just a little at a recent public appearance.

This past Tuesday, the mother of one attended CinemaCon in Las Vegas where she was promoting her new film, Brahms: The Boy II. Photos published by In Style show the 40-year-old looking absolutely stunning in a fresh and sexy new look. In the images that were published by the outlet, Holmes looks incredible in a see-through white blouse that shows off a sexy, bright pink bra just underneath it.

Holmes paired the sultry top with a white midi skirt with a floral pattern as well as a pair of black, white, and blue heels. The actress wore her short, dark tresses down and slightly curled for the occasion and appears to have matched her bright pink lipstick to her bra color. She completed her look with a series of dainty necklaces as well as a blue manicure and pedicure.

According to The Hollywood Life, CinemaCon started on April 1 and will run through April 4 at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas. During the event, Entertainment Weekly shares that Holmes chatted a little bit about her role in her new horror film, saying that she can’t believe which prop ended up giving her the creeps.

“I never thought of a doll being creepy, and now I have to rethink everything,” she dished. “This was pretty terrifying to make when we were working with the doll, it was a lot. I was scared.”

Katie Holmes had a 'pretty terrifying' time making horror sequel Brahms: The Boy II https://t.co/HXODMGKFat — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) April 2, 2019

And Katie’s most recent outing comes amid a new report regarding her very hush-hush relationship with actor Jamie Foxx. Over the past few weeks, rumors have been swirling that the pair had broken up, but an article from People suggests otherwise. A source close to the pair says that Katie and Jamie are still going strong, despite the fact that they both have incredibly busy schedules.

“When they can spend time together, they do. When they’re busy and they can’t, they don’t. They are two adults who enjoy each other’s company and have for a long time.”

Back in January, another insider reported that the famous duo see each other as frequently as they can but also noted that both Katie and Jamie are very dedicated to their careers and know when they need to give one another space. The couple has been linked together as far back as 2013 but it’s only been recently that the duo has been spotted out in public, most recently visiting the Metropolitan Museum of Art together this week.