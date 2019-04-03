Model Sommer Ray Bares Booty In Thong Bodysuit & Climbs A Pink Ladder On Instagram

Sommer Ray has never been shy about flaunting her bikini body, and today’s no exception. She shared a new Instagram photo to promote a new bodysuit from her fashion line, and looked great. It showed Ray rocking a thong-cut bodysuit with green leaves and pink accents. She wore her hair down in its natural, curly state with lots of volume. The model accessorized with pink-rimmed sunglasses, as she climbed a pink ladder aboard what looks like a boat. She was photographed from below, accentuating her famous derriere. The image was credit to photographer Max Thompson.

The print of the bodysuit was used throughout the Sommer Ray collection, including a fanny pack, LA crop top, and a bra and leggings duo. Other pieces included other California-inspired designs, like a black shirt with palm trees with the word “California.”

And if you’re into bodysuits, she has many to choose from. One in particular stands out as it reads “Tequila and a Tan” on the front. In addition, she offers rompers, cropped tanks, biker shorts, and more. All in all, pretty much anything that you’d need to work out fashionably is available on her store, with most items costing under $20 each. This makes her pieces affordable to most of her fan base, who seem to enjoy the new pieces that are rolled out on a monthly basis.

For Sommer’s fans, there’s also more exciting news. Last week, Amanda Cerny made an announcement about a brand new podcast on Twitter.

“Exciting news! @SommerRay & I are launching our podcast very soon! Send us audio notes/written stories about love/life/dating along with follow up questions to: Ohoneypodcast@gmail.com! We may highlight your story help solve your love life problems on our show!”

Many fans expressed their excitement for the podcast, while others commented that they were looking forward to meeting Cerny during a meet and greet she had lined up.

At any rate, it’ll be exciting for Ray and Cerny fans to hear the two women team up for the new venture. Both of them appear to have a lot in common. Besides their status as high-ranking Instagram fitness models, they both share their brand of humor with their fans regularly.

For Sommer, that means that she maintains an entirely separate account called @sommerray2 for her silly side. However as of late, the model’s been letting some of the non-serious posts spill over onto her main page. A good example is a post she shared of herself posing in a lacy bodysuit, which cut to her eating popcorn on the same couch in baggy clothes.