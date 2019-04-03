Bridget Moynahan Shares The Stress Behind Tom Brady Split In Her New Book

In 'Our Shoes, Our Selves,' Moynahan tells the story of finding her own armor to confront a difficult time.

In her new book, Bridget Moynahan shares her own personal story of arming oneself against stress and pressure with her own version of and armor. In the book, Our Shoes, Our Selves, Moynahan and others share essays of surviving the dark days in life and the little things that can mean so much.

PageSix reports that the Blue Bloods actor, who split with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during her pregnancy with son John (known as Jack) in 2006, found herself stalked by the press when it was announced that her ex was dating supermodel Giselle Bundchen. Moynahan felt vulnerable enough, but even more so after the baby was born. She adds that her personal time was made public due to the circumstances behind the breakup with the famous athlete.

“I would have cars following me, and men hiding in the bushes outside my house. As a new mother, you want to just protect your child. That kind of attention felt like a threat.”

Moynahan said she ducked into Barney’s one day to return some baby clothes and saw a pair of black motorcycle boots.

“I thought, that’s what I need. Let me get a little bit of my ‘New York’ back, a little armor.”

Moynahan says that years later, she is grateful that son John, now 11, has two stepparents who provide him with extra support.

“Tom and I made a decision to raise a child together and we both found partners that not only supported us in raising that child, but also loved our child as if he was their own.”

The Blue Bloods star married Andrew Frankel in 2015, and Brady wed Bundchen in 2009, and have two children of their own.

Understandably, the two women got off on the wrong foot considering the circumstances, but communications between Moynahan and Brady since show that they have all been able to co-parent successfully according to The Inquisitr.

Bundchen says that upon marrying Tom Brady, she became an instant stepmother, and feels that Jack has always been part of her life.

“I understand that he has a mom, and I respect that. But to me, it’s not like because somebody else delivered him, that’s not my child — I feel it is, 100 percent.”

During Tom Brady’s deflate-gate scandal, communications between Moynahan and the quarterback were made public, showing that both parents celebrated how well Jack was doing in school, talking about his reading award and a pin he received. The conversation between the parents was amicable and showed that the two work together for Jack’s sake.