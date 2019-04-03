Here’s How To Watch ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Early

Dedicated fans can watch the newest Marvel movie before everyone else, if they're willing to sit through a daunting movie marathon.

The anticipation and hype for Avengers: Endgame has reached an all-time high, and Marvel fans are itching to find out how the third phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will conclude. As reported by Vox, pre-release tickets went on sale earlier this week, and the influx of superhero aficionados caused multiple theater websites and ticket apps to crash.

Of course, the demand is not unwarranted — not only did Avengers: Infinity War end with a shocking conclusion and a tantalizing cliffhanger, the most hardcore fans are also trying to see Endgame before their favorite websites and social media platforms become inundated with spoilers. While some moviegoers will be able to snag tickets in order to see Avengers: Endgame on the eve of its official release, the most patient of fans will have the opportunity to watch the new film even earlier.

In order to cater to the most diehard of fans, AMC is selling tickets to a rather lengthy movie marathon, which will cap off with an early screening of Avengers: Endgame. As detailed on the company’s official website, a few select theaters around the United States will be showing all 22 Marvel Cinematic Universe films. The marathon will kick off on April 23 and will last two full days, culminating with an early showing of Endgame, which will take place one hour earlier than standard pre-release showings on Thursday, April 25.

As one could imagine, sitting through a movie marathon of this nature will be no easy feat. The first 21 MCU films have rather lengthy run times (most last over two hours), and the total runtime of every released movie comes in at just shy of 45 hours (44 hours and 57 minutes, to be exact). As reported by The Inquisitr, Avengers: Endgame has an official runtime of 182 minutes, which means the AMC Marvel marathon will last a whopping 48 hours — a full two days. Of course, this doesn’t account for any scheduled breaks or the time it takes to switch from one movie to the next.

Experience the @MarvelStudios 22 Movie Marathon at AMC Theatres on April 23. Hurry and get a ticket now: https://t.co/eXpE6VrxBi pic.twitter.com/82ckvV0XC7 — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) April 2, 2019

Unfortunately, the 22-movie marathon is only being held at three locations throughout America, as detailed by AMC’s official description for the event.

“At AMC Lincoln Square 13 (New York), AMC River East 21 (Illinois) and AMC Metreon 16 (California), fans will have the opportunity to experience a 22-title Marvel movie marathon unlike any other,” AMC’s official description reads.

“Starting Tuesday, April 23, see 22 films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe all leading up to MARVEL STUDIOS AVENGERS: ENDGAME. This premium event will include, marathon only collectibles, and a special concession offer. Plus, AVENGERS: ENDGAME will start at 5pm local time, one hour earlier than regular public show times.”

For those who don’t want to deal with pre-release screenings, Avengers: Endgame will release worldwide on April 26.