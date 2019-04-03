Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Daughter-In-Law, Jamie, Goes Nearly Nude In New Instagram Montage Of Photos

Beth Chapman, the star of Dog the Bounty Hunter and the upcoming show Dog’s Most Wanted, is currently fighting for her life and is spending as much time as she can with her loved ones. Beth has set an example for those close to her that everybody should embrace their lives and keep things as normal as possible, and it looks like her daughter-in-law Jamie is doing just that.

Fans of Dog the Bounty Hunter are quite familiar with Leland, Duane’s son with his first wife Fonda Sue Darnell. Leland married Jamie in 2016 and the two regularly share sexy and loving updates on social media about their lives together.

Those who follow Jamie on Instagram know that she is a confident woman who doesn’t hesitate to bare nearly all and pose for incredibly sexy photographs. Chapman, known as a wardrobe stylist, makeup artist, and tattoo model, has had some expecially buzzworthy shots to share in recent weeks.

Jamie’s latest Instagram posts, which are stunning both individually and as a montage on her page, show her flaunting her incredible physique while wearing a barely-there teddy. The group of photos seen together show Jamie posing seductively in position that reveals nearly all of her heavily-tattooed physique and it’s definitely a stunning shot for her fans.

Chapman noted in a comment that the stunning piece of lingerie is from the popular Instagram influencer brand Fashion Nova. It would appear that it’s likely their “Feel Close To You” lace teddy in the nude color.

This particular Fashion Nova teddy features a plunging neckline and there is no hiding one’s figure when wearing this barely-there piece of lingerie. Chapman was photographed sitting on lounge or something similar with her head back and her eyes closed and it looks as if this look is making quite the impression on the model’s social media followers.

Jamie is wearing a pink lip color and white earrings as her platinum-blonde hair is splayed around her face. Chapman has one hand casually back next to her hair while the other rests lightly on one of her inner thighs. The cut of the teddy shows off a hint of the model’s cleavage and accentuates her slender figure and it looks like fans are going to go wild over the artistry of this shot.

While Jamie recently shared another shot showing her in this particular teddy, where she encouraged everybody to be comfortable in their own skin, this latest compilation takes things to the next level. As The Inquisitr shared, that shot showcased Chapman’s voluptuous backside and she looks stunning from every angle.

Jamie Chapman clearly loves to push the boundaries and her fans love that about her. The Dog the Bounty Hunter family may be facing some difficult days right now with Beth’s ongoing cancer battle, but they also seem committed to living their lives and embracing the opportunities coming their way, and fans wouldn’t want to see them forge forwad any other way.