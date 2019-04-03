Neil Winters’ Funeral On ‘The Young And The Restless’ To Feature Kristoff St. John’s Friend And Former Co-Star

Veteran The Young and the Restless actor Kristoff St. John passed away suddenly in early February at the age of 52. Later this month, the CBS Daytime drama will lay Neil Winters, the character St. John originated in 1991, to rest.

According to a TV Insider report, the actor’s real-life friend and former co-star on 1979’s Roots: The Next Generation, Stan Shaw, will guest star as the reverend of Neil’s funeral in Genoa City. In the miniseries, St. John portrayed young Alex Haley, while Shaw was Will Palmer.

The storyline honoring Neil is set to begin later this month on April 25 and last through the rest of the week, according to The Inquisitr. On April 29, Y&R will air an unscripted episode featuring St. John’s current and former co-stars including Victoria Rowell (ex-Drucilla Winters), Mishael Morgan (ex-Hilary Curtis), Eileen Davidson (Ashley Abbott), Christel Khalil (Lily Winters Ashby), Shemar Moore (Malcolm Winters), and many more. Moore, Khalil, and Davidson are slated to come back to the show as part of the storyline as well as appear as themselves in the later episode honoring the late actor. The unscripted show will feature some of St. John’s top scenes in his decades as Neil in Genoa City.

Stan Shaw will appear as the Reverend at the funeral for Neil Winters on Thursday, April 25.

Shaw took to Twitter to share his thoughts on his appearance on TV’s No. 1 rated soap to honor his friend. He wrote, “Humbled and appreciative!”

The actor, whose credits include Criminal Minds, The X-Files, Heaven & Hell: North & South, Book III, and Wiseguy, took to Twitter to honor St. John after he passed away in February. Shaw tweeted, “This Breaks my Heart: “Young and the Restless” Star Kristoff St. John Sadly Found Dead. Kristoff played my Grandson on Roots2; I love this kid. He was a wonder kid, a great actor, and an awesome man. I’d spoken with him recently. I’m just devastated! #RIP Beautiful soul, miss you!”

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office listed St. John’s cause of death as hypertrophic heart disease that was complicated by alcohol. According to the actor’s ex-wife Mia St. John, he had four times the legal limit of alcohol in his system when he passed, and he told her that their son Julian, who passed away of suicide in 2014, was there to go for a walk. Since his passing, Mia has actively promoted mental health awareness through her social media as well as interviews for TV and print, and she adopted his two dogs.