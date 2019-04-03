NeNe Leakes Celebrates Husband Gregg’s Completed Chemotherapy In Sweet Instagram Post

NeNe Leakes’ husband, Gregg Leakes, completed six months of chemotherapy this week. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the exciting news and thank Gregg’s doctors, their family, and their friends for their continued support. NeNe announced that Gregg was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer back in June, which has caused some rough patches for the couple over the last several months.

The 51-year-old reality star announced the news with a few sweet videos and photos from the treatment center. In the first video, a crowd of nurses and staff members gather around and cheer as Gregg excitedly hits a gong to celebrate the completion of his treatment. He jumps up from his seat and hugs everyone in the second video, commenting that a few tears were coming to his eyes. The staff continues to congratulate him until he wipes a few tears from his eyes and jokes that he won’t be coming back.

Finally, NeNe captured a photo of Gregg hitting the gong with a huge smile on his face.

“This all started May 5th 2018…It’s been a long emotional ride for our entire family! Listen up America…..TODAY my husband @greggleakes has completed 6 months of chemotherapy!” NeNe captioned the post.

“Awesome job hunni! I’m so happy for you and the strength you showed during this difficult time in your life!”

NeNe continued on to thank their family, friends, fans, doctors, and nurses “who lifted us up in constant prayer, sent recipes, doctors info, gave advice and gifts.”

“We love you!” she added.

Finally, NeNe expressed her relief that she and Gregg can finally share with the world all that they have gone through.

The post currently has nearly 1 million likes and over 7,000 comments. Many fans took a moment to congratulate the couple on their journey.

“This made me super emotional. So happy for you guys,” one user commented.

“Congrats to you both. This is one of the hardest processes a family can go through,” another said.

The journey certainly was not easy, as NeNe has revealed in the past that cancer “changed” Gregg. Back in January, NeNe said on Bravo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta that she felt Gregg had been mistreating her amid his cancer battle, according to People. She complained that he had been “grouchy” and “mean” for several weeks as she only tried to take care of him.

Gregg later took to Instagram to publicly apologize for his behavior, explaining that “cancer will change your life.”

“I’m tired of hurting my wife who is only trying to take good care of me and wants only the best for me too,” he wrote.