‘Playboy’ Model Lindsey Pelas Busts Out Of Body-Hugging Top, Showing Off Ample Cleavage

Playboy model Lindsey Pelas sure knows how to take a sultry selfie, and a post shared by the busty model to Instagram today was perfect proof of that. Pelas rocked a body-hugging top that her buxom chest spilled out of while looking radiant in the light of a nearby window.

For the shot, Pelas stood in what appeared to be a closet, as she was flanked by several pairs of gorgeous-looking shoes. She wore a skintight, black top with thick straps that featured a scoop-style neck to show off her ample cleavage. As she elevated her phone to take the photo, her toned arms were visible, as well as the delicate skin on her shoulders.

As the light spilled over Pelas’ gorgeous body, her sun-kissed skin glowed. The Maxim model’s hair looked like golden silk as it cascaded over her shoulders. She wore contouring to emphasize her flawless features and a dusting of rose-colored shadow to make her emerald eyes pop. Pelas chose a light pink gloss to emphasize her plump lips, which she further accentuated by giving the camera a flirtatious pout.

As always, Pelas’ 8.8 million followers went wild for the snap and have liked the shot almost 20,000 times in the first hour it has been posted.

“For me, posting a picture basically has one underlying message every time: I’m feeling myself. So, when other people post their pics, I assume it’s an expression of self-love and them feeling themselves, which is what I love more than anything. Liking photos is like an internet clap,” Pelas told The Huffington Post for their piece on the science behind why we “like” the pictures of hot individuals.

And Pelas is truly a pro at giving her fans the stunning shots they love. Just yesterday, the curvaceous model took to Instagram to show off her voluptuous frame by wearing a skintight sundress that left little to the imagination. The olive-colored number clung to the Esquire model’s body and she opted to leave the undergarments at home, giving a glimpse of her most delicate assets.

For that shot, Pelas wore her hair — which she recently cut to a shoulder-length bob — in big, bouncy waves. She upped the glam-factor a bit with her makeup and chose heavy sweeps of blush as well as dramatic flicks of mascara to rev up the stunning attire. Pelas accessorized with a delicate bangle in silver, and a pair of dainty earrings.

As always, fans of Pelas will be keeping a watchful eye on her social media platforms to see what the gorgeous model will get herself in to next.