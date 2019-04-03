Bella Hadid Flaunts Major Cleavage In Long, Black Dress In New Photo

Supermodel Bella Hadid recently took to her Instagram account and posted a new picture and a video from her Vogue Greece photo shoot which left her fans absolutely mesmerized.

In the snap, Bella could be seen donning a long black gown which looked extremely glamorous and stunning but what captured fans’s interest more was the plunging neckline of the outfit which allowed the 22-year-old model to flaunt an ample amount of cleavage and major side boob — a move which set pulses racing.

In terms of her beauty looks, Bella gelled back her tresses and let them down while opting for a side parting to pull off a very sexy look. In terms of her makeup, it appears as if she opted for a full face of makeup but it couldn’t be clearly seen as the picture was not up-close enough to reveal that. In terms of accessories, Bella opted for some gold drop earrings and some stunning, broad gold bracelets.

Within an hour of having been posted, Bella’s picture and video amassed more than 174,000 likes and close to 600 comments wherein fans and followers showered Bella with complimentary words and phrases, calling her “extremely hot,” “epitome of sexiness,” “true goddess,” “truly exquisite” and “simply breathtaking.”

One fan wrote that Bella’s boyfriend Abel Tesfaye — popularly known as The Weeknd — is the luckiest man on earth because he has such a beautiful woman as his girlfriend.

Prior to posting the said picture, Bella shared a series of monochromatic pictures with her fans captured while she was helping kick off an event series at The Weeknd’s creative incubator Hxouse. The picture accrued more than 292,000 likes and 700-plus comments within six hours of having been posted and as of the writing of this article, which shows that fans love anything and everything that Bella posts about her life and activities on social media.

According to an article by Just Jared, the event was called In-Hxouse Conversations: Powered By Microsoft. The event took place on Monday, April 1 in Toronto, Canada — The Weeknd’s hometown. Bella was joined by a panel of women who talked about ways to raise one’s ideas to surface.

In December 2018, Bella Hadid participated in Vogue’s 73 questions segment wherein she was asked about her career as well as her personal life. In response to one of the questions, she gushed about her love for the “I Feel It Coming” singer and said that her boyfriend is the one who makes her laugh the hardest. She also said that her boyfriend is the most beautiful person that she knows.