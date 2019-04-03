Disney Reveals 2019 Dates For Food & Wine Festival And Festival Of The Holidays At Epcot

At long last, the dates for two popular Epcot festivals have been announced.

As the International Flower & Garden Festival is in full swing at Epcot, many are wondering about the dates for a couple of other big events at Walt Disney World. Even though the announcement usually comes much earlier, the dates for the 2019 International Food & Wine Festival and the Festival of the Holidays are now known. In an interesting twist, though, Food & Wine’s first day will compete with another big event at WDW as well.

On Wednesday, the Disney Parks Blog unveiled the dates for both of those big Epcot festivals, and guests will have even more days to enjoy in 2019. First up is the 2019 Epcot International Food & Wine Festival which brings food, music, beverages, and so much more for everyone to enjoy while circling the globe.

This year, the Food & Wine Festival will begin on August 29 and run through November 23, which makes for an 87-day run, and that is the longest in history. The popular “Eat to the Beat Concert Series” will run from opening day through November 19, but it’s still a bit early for the announcement of any musical acts.

An interesting thing about the start date of the Epcot Food & Wine Festival is that August 29 is also the same day as another big event in Walt Disney World. The Inquisitr reported about a month ago that Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will be opening at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on that very day for an earlier than expected debut.

Obviously, Disney is hoping to try and disperse crowds throughout its four WDW parks a good bit even though Food & Wine typically begins around that same time every year.

New details were just unveiled for the 2019 Epcot International Food & Wine Festival and Epcot International Festival of the Holidays! https://t.co/vjAHcoVAI0 pic.twitter.com/GFmX4oT8HU — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) April 3, 2019

Along with the announcement of the huge fall event coming to Epcot this year, Disney also revealed the dates for another festival. Once the pumpkins are down and the weather turns a slight bit cooler in Central Florida, the Christmas and other holiday celebrations are set to begin.

On November 28, 2019, the Epcot International Festival of the Holidays returns to Walt Disney World’s second park and will run through December 30. Guests will have the ability to enjoy special holiday tastes, storytellers, and special entertainment from around the World Showcase.

The Candlelight Processional is also returning for 2019 and the celebrity narrators will be revealed later this year.

Walt Disney World is always a great way to celebrate the holiday seasons of fall and winter, but Epcot is one of the best. The Food & Wine Festival is running for a record number of days and will give guests plenty of chances to try everything imaginable. In late November, the Festival of the Holidays will begin to round out the year in a truly festive fashion.