‘Maxim’ Model Viki Odintcova Goes Completely Nude & Sits In A Chair In Revealing Instagram Pic

Maxim model Viki Odintcova ditched all of her clothes for a new photoshoot with Maxim’s Russian publication. The new Instagram post shows her perched in a brown wicker chair as she sat with her feet on the edge. Viki looked glam with her hair down and in a heavy left part, and accessorized with oversized earrings. The makeup looked natural, and the model smiled slightly with her slips open and looked to her right. The backdrop appeared to be an upscale garden, with white pillars and a statue. The image was shared by the photographer on their Instagram page and has so far garnered over 22,000 likes in just one hour.

Meanwhile, Viki also shared a sneak peek from the same photoshoot on her page. It showed the model posing sans bottoms while covered up only by a very high-slit strapless dress. The dress was pushed behind her derriere but still left much of her exposed. It’s possible to know that these two photos were taken in the same location thanks to the white pillars and stone statue being in both.

Some fans may remember Viki’s catapult into the public eye thanks to a crazy stunt she pulled in December 2016. A viral social media post showed her dangling off a skyscraper, only being held by a man with no safety gear.

Thankfully, the model hasn’t jeopardized her life since then to capture an unforgettable image. And considering that she has over 4.8 million followers on Instagram alone, it seems like there’s no need for any more stunts. When she was interviewed about the incident, Viki had some interesting things to say, noted HuffPost.

“We deserve a reward for disclosing weaknesses in the security of that building. We were at the rooftop of that building without any evil intentions, however someone else could have come out there to commit suicide or an act of terrorism.”

With that being said, Viki continues to keep her fans updated through posts and also through Stories. Her Stories included a video of a runway walk that she likely participated in. Two rows of female models stomped down the runway at the same time in various, chic outfits. This was followed by a selfie video of herself from a car, which she captioned, “tired.” She smiled for the camera briefly and sported a tan jacket with large lapels. Additionally, the model shared a drawing of her created by a fan.