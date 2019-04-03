‘RHOBH’ Lisa Rinna Spotlights Something Very Suspicious About Lisa Vanderpump And The ‘Radar Online’ Story

Did Lisa just fine a clue as to who leaked the 'Radar Online' story?

Lisa Rinna published a blog for Bravo TV after Tuesday night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and in it, she shared a very telling photo.

Rather than typing paragraph after paragraph about what she thought of the new episode, the longtime reality star and mother of two posted a photo of Lisa Vanderpump and her Season 9 tagline, which was very similar to the title of the story she allegedly leaked to Radar Online about Dorit Kemsley’s blog.

“You can stab me in the back, but whilst you’re there, kiss my a**,” Vanderpump said in her tagline.

Meanwhile, the title of the story she is accused of selling to Radar Online included claims of Lisa being “stabbed in the back” by Dorit Kemsley.

In her Bravo TV blog, Rinna shared screenshots of both things but included no actual commentary. Instead, the blog itself was given a headline that read, “A picture is worth a thousand words…”

During a previous episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, number of cast members of the show, including Paul “PK” Kemsley and Erika Jayne, said that the lingo that was used in Radar Online‘s article appeared to be consistent with lingo used by Vanderpump. Then, during Tuesday night’s show, Dorit Kemsley said she was completely sure that Vanderpump was behind the negative story because details given were things that only she or her Vanderpump Dogs team would have known.

In a Bravo TV blog from Rinna last month, the former soap star was a bit more open about her thoughts on the ongoing scandal surrounding the leaked story about Kemsley and her decision to give away her dog, Lucy, after adopting her from Vanderpump’s rescue center.

“I want to point out that none of this would be happening had Dorit just followed the contract and taken the dog back the way she was supposed to,” Rinna explained. “Nobody is disputing that she should have followed protocol, but the bottom line is, she didn’t do that and here we are.”

Rinna then said she didn’t want to see Teddi Mellencamp used as a pawn by Vanderpump and suggested she too had been used by her co-stars.

“I don’t want to see Teddi used as a pawn. If I feel like I can help shed light on what is happening, you better believe I will do just that,” she teased.

To see more of Rinna, Vanderpump, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.