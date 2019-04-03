Nipsey Hussle’s Longtime Friend And Bodyguard, J-Roc, Announces Retirement Following The Rapper’s Murder

'I'm here in tears writing this I wish I was there I would switch places with you,' he wrote.

Nipsey Hussle’s longtime bodyguard and friend is the latest person to speak out following the rapper’s tragic death.

Last night, J-Roc took to his Instagram account to share a series of photos of himself and pal Nipsey Hussle together to remember his late friend. In the first photo in the series, Nipsey rocks a plain black t-shirt and gold-chained necklace as he stands and looks at his bodyguard. J-Roc stands just beside the rapper, looking off into the distance in a black graphic hoodie as well as a black baseball cap.

The other photos in the series show J-Roc following Hussle around at various events as any bodyguard would. And along with the series of photos of the two friends, J-Roc also penned a sweet caption, reflecting on their friendship while also announcing that he would be retiring as a bodyguard.

“Never in a million years I thought I would be writing some sh** like this… we haven’t made a 100 Million yet… we was suppose to grow old and I call u big nose shoot jokes on you all day.”

“But instead I’m here in tears writing this I wish I was there I would switch places with you any day the world need you here I’m so confused, lost, hurt I lost a brother, best friend, a mentor all I can here you saying now is If it was me, I would tell you, “Ni***, live your life and grow” I’d tell you, “Finish what we started, reach them heights, you know,” he continued.

To end the lengthy and heartfelt post J-Roc promises his friend that he will protect his two children before admitting that his is done being a bodyguard. The post has earned the bodyguard a lot of attention already with over 31,000 likes in addition to 2,800 comments. Of course, some fans commented on the image to send their well-wishes to Nipsey and his family and friends while others applauded J-Roc for his beautiful friendship with the late rapper.

As The Inquisitr shared earlier this week, the rapper died after being shot multiple times just outside of his popular clothing store, Marathon, in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles. In addition to Nipsey, two other men were shot, but they were rushed to a nearby hospital and were said to be in stable condition at the time.

Following his death, a search ensued for the murderer who was responsible for the 33-year-old’s death and yesterday, The Inquisitr shared that a man Eric Holder was finally arrested. The 29-year-old was taken into police custody after he was identified as the man who was responsible for the death of the rapper. Los Angeles Police Chief Michael Moore told the public that Holder had some sort of issue with Hussle, which resulted in the murder. Holder is also suspected of being affiliated with a few local gangs.

Nipsey leaves behind girlfriend, Lauren London, and two children.