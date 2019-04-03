Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley & Pauly DelVecchio Reminisce About Their Infamous ‘Jersey Shore’ Hookup

It’s been 10 years since Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Pauly DelVecchio’s infamous Jersey Shore hookup was caught on camera, and the duo — along with former roommate Vinny Guadagnino — snuggled up on a couch together and watched the footage, which made them laugh and cringe at the same time.

In a line of promos shared on Instagram for Guadagnino and DelVecchio’s latest reality series, A Double Shot At Love, the roommates watched a clip of when Farley climbed into DelVecchio’s twin-sized bed after a night out on the town. As the video began rolling, Farley threw her hands up over her mouth and began squirming uncomfortably, while exclaiming that she can’t believe it’s been a decade since the incident occurred.

DelVecchio jokingly said that he needed a screenshot of the video, and began laughing and bouncing around on the couch while watching alongside Farley, while saying that what they shared was “good times.”

Farley, who could barely control her giggles, remarked on her appearance at the time. Rocking a bright yellow halter top, distressed jeans, and her hair covered in chunky, blonde highlights, she reality starlet gasped as she said that she looked as if she hadn’t showered in years.

Guadagnino then jumped in and started teasing Farley about her comments on DelVecchio’s delicate piercing, which she discovered as they engaged in some heavy petting in his bed that night. As they bantered back and forth, Guadagnino asked Farley and DelVecchio if they wanted some alone time after watching the clip, to which they jokingly responded that they did.

As The Inquistr previously shared, rumors Farley and DelVecchio hooking up as they did back in their Jersey Shore days began swirling after DelVecchio, who now works as a DJ, threw Farley an epic birthday bash at Harrah’s in Atlantic City. Not only did he arrange for a quaint dinner with their pals, including some of their roommates, he then secured the pool-side club for a night of dancing in Farley’s honor.

A source close to the Jersey natives told Hollywood Life that the buzz about any romance between the two, in the present, is simply untrue.

“JWoww and Pauly D find it comical that a story came out about them dating. They are both laughing over the fact that people are romantically linking them together again. There’s absolutely no truth to any of it. They love each other dearly as friends, but that’s it,” the insider shared.

The source also added that Farley, who is going through a tumultuous divorce and subsequent custody battle with her estranged husband, Roger Matthews, isn’t thinking about dating at the moment. And, of course, on DelVecchio’s end, he’s busy with his newest dating show, A Double Shot of Love, where 20 women will be vying for the affection of both DelVecchio and Guadagnino.