Thursday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ben Is Shocked To Find Out A Huge Secret

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, April 4, 2019 reveal that there will be some huge shockers ahead for many resides of Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives fans will watch as Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) spills the beans about Jordan Ridgeway’s (Chrishell Hartley) baby boy. Hope will tell Jordan’s brother, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson), about the baby, and he’ll be completely stunned.

Spoilers suggest that Ben will want to be the person who raises Jordan’s baby while she is getting treatment for her mental health issues. However, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering), may have something to say about that. Jordan specifically asked Rafe to go out and find her son in California, and when he returns with a baby in tow, Ben will want to take care of the little guy.

However, Rafe won’t want to give up the little guy, especially since he promised Jordan that he would look after the child so that she could rest easy while trying to get her mental state in order. Of course, Ben is the baby’s blood uncle, and if he wants to challenge Rafe’s guardianship, there could be yet another big custody battle brewing in Salem.

Claire is upset when Eve informs her about the change of plans. #DAYS pic.twitter.com/gquDtqQM9h — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) April 2, 2019

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives viewers will also see that Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) and Haley Chen (Thia Megia) will struggle to maintain their lie that they are together, in love, and planning to get married. The pair will try to convince ICE that they’re a real couple, but things could be more complicated than they planned for.

In addition, Haley will seemingly still be dealing with the romantic feelings that she’s been feeling for JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss), even though she continues to get close to Tripp as they pretend to be in love.

Meanwhile, JJ will question Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) about the lighter that he found in her jewelry box. The lighter is the same kind that was used to set the cabin on fire last year when Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) was nearly killed.

That fire has been a long running mystery to the Salem police department, and Hope has continued to believe that Ben may be behind it, although he has maintained his innocence.

Claire will be feeling the heat, and forced to lie when it comes to JJ’s interrogation, but it seems that it may only be a matter of time before her shocking secret is spilled to the world.

Days of Our Lives fans can see all of the drama go down weekday afternoons on NBC.